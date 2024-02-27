Serena Williams’ ex-coaches Patrick Mouratoglou and Rennae Stubbs recently complimented actress Courteney Cox as she showed off her impressive forehand technique in a humorous skit.

Cox, best known for her role as Monica Geller in the iconic sitcom FRIENDS, recently shared a funny clip where she can be seen playing against actor and TikToker Cliff Cisneros. In the video, Cisneros serves the ball and Cox returns it from the court.

The video then cuts to different scenes, where Cox continues to return the ball while doing various activities, such as exiting the car, walking her dog, and relaxing on her couch. Cisneros, meanwhile, remains on the court, getting more and more exhausted and frustrated. The video ends with him taking a time-out.

Cox shared the skit on her Instagram account on Monday, February 26, and captioned it with the lyrics of the song "Just a Girl" by No Doubt.

"I’m just a girl 🎾," Cox wrote.

Some of the most notable comments came from Serena Williams' former coaches Patrick Mouratoglou and Rennae Stubbs. Mouratoglou, who coached Williams from 2012 to 2022, and helped her win 10 Grand Slam singles titles, commented:

"You need 10,000 repetitions to master a shot. At this rhythm, you will get there fast…"

Stubbs, who coached Williams for the 2022 US Open, complimented Cox's forehand technique, she wrote:

"Have to say. The Forehand is looking pretty good !🙌👏"

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs questioned Holger Rune's reunion with Patrick Mouratoglou

Holger Rune's entourage at the 2022 Paris Masters

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs recently expressed her doubts regarding Holger Rune's decision to rehire his old coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Rune hired Novak Djokovic's former coach Boris Becker in October 2023 after splitting with Mouratoglou a month earlier. The Dane then added Roger Federer's ex-coach Severin Luthi in December. But both collaborations ended in January 2024.

Rune announced his decision to rehire the French coach on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, February 21.

"Hello @pmouratoglou looking forward to new victories together with you and the team," he wrote.

"Sometimes you must try a variety of things to find out what works for you and what does not. In the recent months I have learned a lot about what's important for me. With Patrick I did some of my greatest triumphs and I believe he can help me achieving my goals," the 20-year-old wrote in another tweet.

Stubbs raised questions about Rune’s reunion with Mouratoglou on her 'Racquet’s Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.'

"I don't know, it's a surprise to me. We literally were having dinner and talking about this the other night, and we didn't think that was going to happen, I think for various reasons. I don't know why he's going back, but as I said, results will show. We'll see what happens." Stubbs said (19:00).

