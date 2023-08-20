Former Andre Agassi coach Brad Gilbert reacts to Coco Gauff celebrating her win over Iga Swiatek in Cincinnati

Coco Gauff had a moment to remember after she defeated World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open on Saturday, August 19.

Gauff, who had lost all seven previous matches against Swiatek without winning a single set, finally broke the curse and clinched a thrilling three-set victory, 7-6(7-2), 3-6, 6-4. The win prompted a cheerful celebration from Gauff, who jumped in joy and pumped her fists in the air.

Gauff’s ecstatic reaction was captured on video and shared by a user on X ( formerly Twitter) on Sunday, August 20.

"That Coco iso on match point is cinema," the tweet reads.

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert reshared the video and reacted with a string of emojis:

Gauff and Gilbert's collaboration began at the Citi Open and quickly resulted in Gauff winning her biggest career title at the WTA 500 event in Washington the following week.

In a conversation with Tennis Channel, Gauff said that Gilbert has shared his vast knowledge and experience with her, and has helped her to improve her mental toughness and focus.

“Just a lot of wisdom and how to play the points, and just the mental side of the game. How to approach these matches in these big situations,” she said.

Gauff praised Gilbert's tennis acumen, saying that he is one of the "best minds" in the sport.

“I think he’s one of the best tennis minds out there. I’m sure you guys all have seen him commentate on ESPN and give his advice,” she added.

Coco Gauff to face Karolina Muchova in the Cincinnati Open final

Coco Gauff in Citi Open 2023

Coco Gauff will play for her first WTA 1000 title on Sunday, August 20, when she faces Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the Cincinnati Open final.

Gauff reached the final by defeating World No. 1 and French Open champion Iga Swiatek in a thrilling three-set match on Saturday. It was Gauff’s first victory over Swiatek in eight attempts, and it showcased her improved forehand, footwork, and mental toughness.

World No. 17 Muchova also pulled off an upset in the semifinals, beating World No. 2 and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in three sets, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2. Muchova reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open earlier this year, where she lost to Swiatek.

Gauff and Muchova have never played each other before on the WTA Tour, so their final will be an intriguing clash of styles and generations. Gauff is one of the rising stars of women’s tennis, who has already won four singles titles and eight doubles titles in her young career.

Muchova is a more experienced player, who has one singles title and has reached the quarterfinals or better at three of the four Grand Slams. The 26-year-old is a crafty all-court player, who can mix up her shots with slices, drop shots, and volleys.

Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova will be aiming to win their biggest title so far and boost their confidence ahead of the US Open, which starts on August 28.