Frances Tiafoe recently attempted to emulate compatriot Jessica Pegula's strategy of securing endorsement deals in a bid to collaborate with Chick-fil-A.

During the 2023 Miami Open, Tiafoe scored a lucrative collaboration with tournament sponsor Stella Artois. He shared the news on Instagram, which led Jessica Pegula to question how she could secure a similar deal with the brand. She joked that nobody was willing to pay her for the feature, which prompted a response from Stella Artois.

"How do you get a Stella deal? Nobody will cut the check for me," Pegula commented.

On March 31, it was revealed that Pegula's ingenious strategy had in fact worked as she announced her new endorsement deal with the brand in question.

Following his title victory at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, Frances Tiafoe took a page out of Pegula's book and inquired about a brand deal with Chick-fil-A.

"Celebrate success the right way @chickfila cut the check.... tryna be my own agent like @jpegula," Tiafoe wrote on Instagram.

Jessica Pegula supported the World No. 11 in his bid.

"@chickfila where ya at," Pegula posted.

Tiafoe and Pegula's Instagram stories

Jessica Pegula agrees with Frances Tiafoe's views of introducing basketball-like changes to tennis

Jessica Pegula supports Frances Tiafoe's call for basketball-like changes to tennis

On March 24, Frances Tiafoe expressed his desire to see tennis introduce some basketball-inspired changes to the fan culture during matches.

"I think fans should be able to come and go and move around and speak during matches. Imagine going to a basketball game and not saying anything," he said.

When asked for her opinion on the matter, Jessica Pegula said she was not affected by fans moving and talking during points. She stated that allowing fans to be more involved during matches would bring "some personality to the sport" and make it more appealing to younger generations.

"I think, yeah, to bring some personality to the sport, I think we have to start looking at some different things to touch a younger generation," she said

Pegula went on to say that players like Tiafoe have a large fan base even beyond tennis due to their charisma and personality. She added that allowing fans to match the energy of such players would help tennis grow.

"And guys like Foe who have so much personality and so much energy, they love it, and they have such an amazing fan base, and they have so many fans outside of tennis, I feel like because of his energy. So I think something that could compliment, that would really help the sport," she said.

Frances Tiafoe's call to introduce basketball-inspired changes to tennis also found support in Eugenie Bouchard.

