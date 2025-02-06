Frances Tiafoe drops 1-word reaction to Cavaliers star Darius Garland's game-winning buzzer beater in Pistons thriller

World No. 18 Frances Tiafoe was left stunned by Darius Garland's last minute buzzer beater against the Detroit Pistons. The Cavaliers pulled a rabbit out of their hat by defeating the Pistons in the dying moments of the match, 118-115.

Tiafoe is currently in action at the 2025 Dallas Open, where he is through to the second round. He started his campaign by moving past Taro Daniel in an absorbing three-set bout, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Passionate about basketball, the American keeps a close eye on the NBA. He recently posted his reaction to Darius Garland’s incredible game-winning shot against the Pistons on his Instagram account.

"BRUH..." Frances Tiafoe reacted on his Instagram account

Darius Garland is a two-time NBA All Star and has been with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the past six years. He also played college basketball for the Vanderbilt Commodores during his early days.

Tiafoe is often sported wearing NBA jerseys during his training sessions and even maintains a friendly relationship with the likes of Lebron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

He recently weighed in one of the most controversial trades in the NBA, including Luka Doncic's move to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie’s transfer to the Dallas Mavericks.

“When Shams goes up, Shams don't lie. And so when Shams went up, I was like, man, did Shams get hacked?’ but I mean, it's the craziest trade in the history of the NBA. It has to be. It's wild, bro. Bron didn't even know, Luka didn't know, AD didn't know,” Frances Tiafoe said.

Tiafoe further expressed his views on the trade and felt that it was a huge loss for the Dallas Mavericks.

“Dallas definitely lost the trade bro and that's just the fact of the matter. I know [Mark] Cuban's gotta be hurting. Shout out Cuban. I know Dirk [Nowitzki] has got to be sick. Shout out Dirk,” he said.

“But I mean, the league's in a better place when LA has a good team. I believe that. Huge market, all the stars and all that. To have Luka carry that forward for a long time is really smart for that GM there in [Rob] Pelinka,” Tiafoe added.

Frances Tiafoe is making his third appearance in the Dallas Open this year, will play Yoshihito Nishioka in R2

Frances Tiafoe is making his third appearance in the Dallas Open this year. He will take on Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round on Thursday.

Tiafoe leads the head-to-head against Nishioka 3-1. However, Nishioka won their most recent encounter in the 2024 Atlanta Open, 7-6(2), 6-2.

While Tiafoe edged past Taro Daniel in the first round in Texas, Nishioka overpowered Brandon Nakashima in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(6).

The winner between Nishioka and Tiafoe will take on either Casper Ruud or Michael Mmoh in the quarterfinals.

