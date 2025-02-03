Frances Tiafoe reacts to $75,000,000-worth Luka Doncic sending emotional farewell message to Mavericks fans after shocking Lakers trade

Frances Tiafoe reacted to a recent post by $75,000,000-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) NBA star, Luka Doncic. The Lakers guard shared the post for Dallas Mavericks' fans after his historic trade to LA. The player was as shocked to receive the news as millions of NBA fans globally.

On his Instagram, Tiafoe shared a post by Doncic on his stories. In the caption, he wrote the former Mavs star's jersey number and two fist emojis:

"77 ✊🏿✊🏿"

via @bigfoe1998 on Instagram

The World No. 18, a basketball aficionado, is often seen donning NBA jerseys. Interestingly, he was in Dallas, gearing up for the Dallas Open 2025 when the trade happened.

In a candid conversation with ATP, Frances Tiafoe spoke about the exact moment he received the news.

“When Shams goes up, Shams don't lie. And so when Shams went up, I was like, man, did Shams get hacked?’ but I mean, it's the craziest trade in the history of the NBA. It has to be. It's wild, bro. Bron didn't even know, Luka didn't know, AD didn't know,” he said.

The 27-year-old American tennis star, who had earlier appeared in an NBA all-star celebrity game, also broke down the intricacies of the trade and how it will affect the team dynamics.

"Dallas definitely lost the trade"- Frances Tiafoe shares his opinion on the Mavericks and Lakers trade

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 NBA All-Star Ruffles Celebrity Game - Source: Getty

A hardcore NBA fan, Frances Tiafoe, gave his expert opinion on how the trade has been a win-win situation for the LA Lakers. In a conversation with ATP, he congratulated the Lakers for pulling this off and shared his condolences to the Mavs.

“Dallas definitely lost the trade bro and that's just the fact of the matter. I know [Mark] Cuban's gotta be hurting. Shout out Cuban. I know Dirk [Nowitzki] has got to be sick. Shout out Dirk,” he said.

“But I mean, the league's in a better place when LA has a good team. I believe that. Huge market, all the stars and all that. To have Luka carry that forward for a long time is really smart for that GM there in [Rob] Pelinka,” Tiafoe added.

The 25-year-old Luka will join forces with the NBA legend, LeBron James, in a golden and purple jersey. This trade will create a major shift in the already-stacked Western Conference.

Notably, the Mavs have won four of their last five encounters with the Lakers.

