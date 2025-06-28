Frances Tiafoe emotionally looks back on his & girlfriend Ayan's meeting with Anna Wintour as she steps down as Vogue editor-in-chief after 37 years

Frances Tiafoe recently reacted to the news of Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, stepping down from her role after a long time of 37 years. The American shared an old picture of meeting with Wintour alongside her girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield.

Tiafoe shared a picture of him watching the news on CBS Mornings that showcased a picture of him, his girlfriend Broomfield, and Wintour from a fashion show in Brooklyn, New York. He also added crying emoticons to his Instagram story.

"🥲🥲🥲🥲"

Tiafoe’s Instagram story

Tiafoe was also once seen with her in the stands at the 2023 USTA Billie Jean King National Center, where they went to support Coco Gauff.

Trending

Tiafoe was last seen in action on June 16 at the HSBC Championships, which saw him experience an early exit as he fell short of advancing further than the first round after being bested by Dab Evans. He is now slated to compete in Wimbledon on June 30 against Elmer Moller in the first round.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, opened up about playing Venus Williams' body double in a movie

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, played the body double of Venus Williams in the movie 'King Richard,' which is about the life of Richard Williams, the father of Serena and Venus Williams. The executive producers of this movie were the Williams sisters, and it featured Broomfield in some of the scenes, where she played the body double of Venus Williams.

In one of her interviews with Tennis Channel, the American tennis player's girlfriend made her feelings known about her experience of being a part of the movie. Calling it an incredible experience, she opened up about how she adapted the playing techniques for impersonating her personality and style.

"Did a movie for tennis. I was in King Richard. I was Venus's body double in that movie which was incredible," Broomfield said [6:54] "Yes! Yes, it was actually super difficult because, you know, you play tennis for so long and you have your own techniques and your own little quirks and then to try and be someone completely different [is difficult]," said Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend. [7:10]

Broomfield also revealed that William's sister, Isha Price, helped her in imitating the skills and quirks of the seven-time Grand Slam champion.

"Yes, actually Isha Price, her [Venus Williams'] sister came out to some of our practices and she's like, 'You gotta to drop the wrist, got to drop the wrist,'" she added. [7:23].

Frances Tiafoe and Ayaan Broomfield started dating each other in 2015 after being introduced to each other through a mutual friend and fellow tennis player, Victoria Duval. They made their relationship public in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More