"Frances Tiafoe is such a flop" - Fans shocked by American's 'horrible' Wimbledon loss to Cameron Norrie

Frances Tiafoe couldn’t escape his rough patch at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, bowing out in the second round to home favorite Cameron Norrie. As the 12th seed, his early exit came as a shock to many fans.

Tiafoe’s season has been a rollercoaster so far, with no titles to his name and underwhelming showings at both the Australian Open and French Open. His lead-up to Wimbledon didn’t inspire much confidence either, as he exited in the Round of 32 in his only grass-court warm-up event at Queen's.

The American began his campaign at SW19 on a strong note, breezing past Elmer Moller 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. But that spark was missing when he returned to the court on Wednesday, July 2. Against Norrie, he looked out of rhythm and struggled to maintain his level, eventually falling 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 5-7.

Fans have taken to social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit since then to voice their disappointment with Frances Tiafoe. One X user wrote:

"Tiafoe is such a flop, mentality midget."

"Tiafoe is allergic to prosperity lol. Horrible serving after the first set did him in, and he did not adjust well to the lefty. Norrie played well," another wrote.

One account posted:

"Tiafoe should be sponsored by Crumbl cookie for the way he crumbles at them break points bye."

"WOW. BIG SURPRISE. BUT IT IS TIAFOE, NO SURPRISE. THE CURIOUS CASE OF FRANCIS TIAFOE !!! TIAFOE AWAY FROM USA IS LIKE A SALMON OUT OF CAN. EVERY SALMON IS SAFE TILL SOME HUMAN OPEN THE CAN. AND NORRIE JUST ATE TIAFOE. ANOTHER WASTED CHANCE IN HIS PATHETIC LONG CAREER!" one user wrote.

"Tiafoe often seems to have some major issues wearing down late in matches. Some of those shots he played in the 5-5 game to get broken screamed, 'I'm just too tired.' And of course in the USO SF vs. Fritz last year he completely fell apart after that one rally," one Reddit user posted.

One X account tweeted:

"Nasty loss for Foe. Seemed to lose it all once he lost that 2nd set."

Frances Tiafoe adds to American woes as Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula & others also suffer early Wimbledon exits

Frances Tiafoe pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe’s second-round exit at Wimbledon 2025 has only added to the struggles for American tennis in London. With several top names already out, his loss means 14 of the 32 men’s seeds have been eliminated.

Coco Gauff was stunned by Dayana Yastremska in the first round, while Jessica Pegula also suffered an early exit, losing to Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Other American women who bowed out in the opening round include Peyton Stearns, McCartney Kessler, Iva Jovic, Alycia Parks, and Taylor Townsend.

It’s been tough on the men’s side, too. In addition to Tiafoe, the list of Americans already out includes Aleksandar Kovacevic, Alex Michelsen, Christopher Eubanks, Brandon Holt, Mackenzie McDonald, Nishesh Basavareddy, Learner Tien, and Jenson Brooksby.

