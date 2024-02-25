Frances Tiafoe fondly reacts to girlfriend Ayan Broomfield sharing highlights from her Aspen trip

Frances Tiafoe recently reacted fondly to his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield sharing highlights from her trip to Aspen.

Broomfield traveled to Aspen, Colorado to attend the 2024 Palm Tree Music Festival, which returned to the state for the second time since February 2023. The festival took place on Feb. 23-24 at the Rio Grande Park and Rugby Field, and was organized by Belly Up Aspen, C3 Presents, and Palm Tree Crew.

The festival lineup featured popular artists such as The Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Labrinth, Chicago musical duo DRAMA, Harry Hudson, and Palm Tree co-founder Kygo.

Broomfield took to social media to share a series of photos from her time in Aspen. In the pictures, she was dressed in all black, wearing a dark gray fur jacket, black pants, and a furry beanie. Her hair was straightened and she wore multiple rings while donning a minimalistic makeup look.

"I can put you in a log cabin, somewhere in aspennnnn," Broomfield captioned her Instagram post.

Tiafoe reacted to Broomfield's photos from Aspen on Instagram with three emojis:

"😍 😍 😍 ".

Screen grab of Frances Tiafoe's comment under Ayan Broomfield's post

Broomfield also shared multiple Instagram stories featuring some of the moments of her experience at the 2024 Palm Tree Music Festival, where she also enjoyed Labrinth's performance.

Ayan Broomfield's Instagram stories

Frances Tiafoe to face Max Purcell in the first round at the Mexican Open 2024

Tiafoe at the 2024 Australian Open

Frances Tiafoe kicked off his 2024 season at the Hong Kong Open, where he faced a tough loss to Juncheng Shang in the quarterfinals. At the Australian Open, Tiafoe managed to secure a victory against Borna Coric in the first round, only to be defeated by Tomas Machac in the second.

Next, Tiafoe competed at the Dallas Open, where he triumphed over Alex Michelsen in his opening match but fell short against fellow American Marcos Giron in the quarterfinals. The former World No. 10 then made it all the way to the Delray Beach semifinals before being beaten by Tommy Paul.

Frances Tiafoe will next compete at the 2024 Mexican Open, where he will face Australia's Max Purcell in the first round on Monday (February 26). Purcell is currently competing at the Los Cabos Open, where he defeated Matteo Arnaldi in the first round but faced a straight-sets defeat in the second against Nuno Borges.

In the doubles event, Purcell teamed up with compatriot Jordan Thompson, defeating the Greek brothers Petros Tsitsipas and Stefanos Tsitsipas in their opening match. They followed it up with wins against Borges and Andre Goransson in the quarterfinals, and Casper Ruud and William Blumberg in the last four to secure a place in the final.

Frances Tiafoe and Max Purcell have yet to face each other on the ATP Tour, which means their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.