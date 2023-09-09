Frances Tiafoe and his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently did a photoshoot to commemorate being in a relationship for eight years.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been together since 2015, although they only revealed their relationship in 2018.

Ayan Broomfield, who hails from Canada, is also a professional tennis player. She has won two doubles titles on the ITF circuit. She has a career-high singles ranking of No. 680 and a doubles ranking of No. 467.

Broomfield recently took to social media to share a series of intimate pictures of herself and Frances Tiafoe.

"8 years today," Broomfield captioned her Instagram post.

Tiafoe re-shared Ayan Broomfield's post on his social media, writing:

"Year 8 tones @ayan.broomfield."

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story

"You have 23,000 people come and watch two people just go to war" - Frances Tiafoe on what makes US Open special

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 US Open

Frances Tiafoe recently expressed his affection for the US Open, emphasizing the multitude of reasons why the American Grand Slam holds a special place in his heart.

Tiafoe was granted a wild card to participate in the prestigious New York Major in 2014. But his journey was cut short as he faced defeat in the opening round of the qualifiers against Tatsuma Ito. He returned to the tournament the following year, marking his main-draw debut but lost to Viktor Troicki in the first round.

In the following years, Tiafoe experienced two additional opening-round exits and a couple of second-round exits before finally reaching the fourth round in 2020. Since then, he has consistently advanced to the last eight, with a remarkable semifinal finish last year.

At the 2023 US Open, the World No. 10 advanced to the quarterfinals after a commanding straight-sets victory against Rinky Hijikata in the Round of 16. His journey eventually came to an end at the hands of his compatriot Ben Shelton.

During a press conference, Tiafoe expressed his deep affection for competing at Flushing Meadows. He believes that the experience is made extra special by the vibrant atmosphere created by the enthusiastic fans.

"This is really why I play my best at the Open every year. It's that kind of court. Obviously to be named Arthur Ashe, the biggest stadium we have, it's rocking, New York fans, everyone's drunk. It's just great. Energy is insane. Honey Deuce'd out. This is cool," Tiafoe said.

"When you have 23,000 people come and watch two people just go to war. People trying to figure it out. You're figuring it out against your opponent. It's pretty surreal," he added.