Frances Tiafoe gushes over girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's 2025 WNBA draft outfit

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Apr 15, 2025 15:33 GMT
Frances Tiafoe gushes over girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's 2025 WNBA draft outfit | Image Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe was bowled over by his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's outfit choice at the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday (April 14). Tiafoe, who has been dating the former WTA pro since 2018, is himself a passionate basketball fan and supports the 1978 NBA champions Washington Wizards.

Broomfield, meanwhile, peaked at World No. 680 in the women's singles rankings in 2015. Although the Canadian has been inactive on the circuit since then, she makes good use of her time by attending her boyfriend's matches regularly. Aside from that, the 27-year-old also takes up modeling gigs from time to time and has slowly built a faithful fanbase on social media.

On Tuesday (April 15), Ayan Broomfield took to her Instagram handle to show off the dress that she wore to the 2025 edition of the WNBA Draft in Manhattan, New York the day prior. The famous tennis WAG sported a blue pants and bishop sleeves top combination by LAPOINTE, a New York City-based luxury womenswear company.

also-read-trending Trending
"@wnba 2025 Draft 💙 Wearing @lapointe," Ayan Broomfield wrote on Instagram while attaching a few pictures of her fit.
Frances Tiafoe reacted to his girlfriend's elegant outfit soon after. The World No. 18 was lost for words as he reposted the above post with three blue heart emojis.

Via Frances Tiafoe Instagram stories
Via Frances Tiafoe Instagram stories

Tiafoe and Broomfield, meanwhile, first met each other during their juniors' tennis days in 2015. The former World No. 680 recently gave an adorable account of how they were introduced to each other by mutual friend and former player Victoria Duval owing to their similar personalities.

Frances Tiafoe looking for 2025 season resurgence following runner-up finish in Houston

Frances Tiafore returns a ball at Barcelona Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe had dropped six of his 12 tour-level outings before the U.S. Men's Claycourt Championships, in what was a listless display back then after having reached the semifinals of the 2024 US Open last September. However, the American has made plenty of amends since then, reaching the title match at the 500-level event in Houston last week.

The 27-year-old notably didn't drop a set en route to his 10th career final on the men's tour, where he was routed in straight sets by former World No. 33 Jenson Brooksby. And while the three-time ATP titlist exited the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters in the third round to Alexei Popyrin, his prospects for the European claycourt swing look relatively more promising than they did after this year's Sunshine Double.

