Frances Tiafoe gushes over girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's outfit that she wore to the 2024 Miami Open women's singles final

Frances Tiafoe was recently lost for words over the dress that his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield wore to the 2024 Miami Open final between Danielle Collins and Elena Rybakina.

Tiafoe and Broomfield met each other for the first time nine years ago before going public with their relationship in 2018. The Canadian has been by the World No. 22's side during his highs and lows.

In fact, the American cherishes his 26-year-old girlfriend so much, that he wrote her a heartfelt message in the replies to one of her Instagram posts last June.

"Man to think how far we've come. 2015 - meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. You've rocked with me through it all," Frances Tiafoe wrote on Instagram last year. "The good the bad and the standstills. It's been a ride no one can put into words. I'm so damn lucky to have you in my life," he wrote.

Frances Tiafoe again showed just how head-over-heels he was for Ayan Broomfield on Saturday (March 30). He took to his Instagram stories to repost pictures of the Canadian's outfit from the Miami Open women's singles final, which Danielle Collins won in straight sets.

Broomfield sported a neck-hanging floral dress and paired it with full curled-up hair. The 26-year-old wore peach heels and a shiny bracelet to top off her sexy look. She was joined by Tommy Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The former World No. 10 Tiafoe loved her look, going by his overenthusiastic caption.

"Outfit 🔥🔥❤️❤️ @ayan.broomfield," Frances Tiafoe wrote on his Instagram story on Saturday.

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield on why she stopped playing pro tennis

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at the 2023 Laver Cup

For those unaware, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield competed on the WTA Tour between 2014 to 2020. The Canadian accumulated a 35-37 win/loss record in competitive matches and peaked at World No. 680 in April 2015.

While Broomfield didn't win any singles titles, she won two doubles titles on the ITF circuit partnering Maria Patrascu and Marie-Alexandre Leduc. She also played college tennis, helping UCLA Bruins win the doubles competition in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old revealed during an Instagram Q&A session that she had stopped playing professional tennis after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. She attributed her decision to not only injuries but burnout and mental struggles, as well.

"Okay truth be told, I never really officially stopped," Ayan Broomfield wrote in reply to a question on her Instagram stories. "During/ post covid I was training and playing a lottttt which lead to a lot of injuries, burnout, and stress."

"And I use the word stress very lightly because obviously there are way worse things going on in the world, then trying to play professional tennis, but I think a lot of the times we see the glitz and glam of the WTA and ATP tour and forget how much work, time and finances go into getting there. It's brutal and I needed a break from going two cross-one line."