"Frances Tiafoe was harsh" - Emma Raducanu supports Carlos Alcaraz, says Spaniard 'pulls off' new US Open haircut despite criticism

Emma Raducanu called out Frances Tiafoe after the American launched harsh criticism on Carlos Alcaraz's buzzcut. Alcaraz was spotted with his brand new look during his first match against Reilly Opelka at the US Open, which left many, including Tiafoe, astounded.

Tiafoe crossed paths with Alcaraz at the gym facility of the tournament and was quick to give his honest opinion on the look. During the press conference after his first-round victory, he was quick to label Alcaraz's look as 'terrible' and 'horrendous' in a fun interaction.

Emma Raducanu chimed in and protested against Tiafoe's comments, while also looking at the positives of Alcaraz's look. After advancing to the third round of the New York Slam, Raducanu said she was 'supportive' of the Spaniard's look and that Tiafoe's remark went too far.

“No, I think Francis was harsh on him (laughs). I think you know the fact that he does it with confidence and he owns it. I think he pulls it off. So, yeah, say what you want. Yeah, I’d say supportive. I’d say supportive,” she said during the post-match press conference.

Carlos Alcaraz also jokingly accused Tiafoe of 'lying' by commenting on a clip of the American's sharp disapproval.

Carlos Alcaraz's hilarious story behind new buzzcut look

Carlos Alcaraz revealed that his buzzcut was not really a planned event. After his first-round win at the US Open, the five-time Grand Slam winner stated that it was actually a mishap by his brother Alvaro that led to the unusual haircut.

During the on-court interview, Alcaraz narrated the story while also claiming that he is not a fan of the look. He said:

"Before the tournament, I just really wanted to get a haircut. Suddenly just my brother just—he misunderstood with the machine. He just cut it. Then, you know, the only way to fix it is just shave it off. To be honest, it's not that bad. I guess. I'm not really into the hair at all. I'm the guy who thinks, 'Okay, the hair grows and in a few days it's going to be already okay.' It just happened."

Even though Carlos Alcaraz's look has received some criticism from fans, he thinks that with the weight off his hair, he feels faster. Hoping to utilise that pace, Alcaraz will take on Mattia Bellucci in his second-round match later in the day.

