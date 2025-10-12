Frances Tiafoe reacts as A’ja Wilson shares adorable moment with NBA star boyfriend Bam Adebayo after becoming 2025 WNBA Finals MVP

Frances Tiafoe dropped a reaction to A'ja Wilson's picture with her boyfriend and Miami Heat player, Bam Adebayo, following her second WNBA Finals MVP win. The American tennis player is currently gearing up for the upcoming tournaments.

Wilson's last game of the season for the 2025 WNBA Finals was against the Phoenix Mercury, where her team, the Las Vegas Aces, swept the title with an impressive 4-0 win. Wilson played one of the most significant roles in this showdown and became the Finals MVP for the second time in her career. Following this achievement, in the postgame celebration, she was seen striking poses with her boyfriend, Adebayo.

In the picture shared by Bleacher's Report on Instagram, Wilson is holding a trophy, which caught Tiafoe's attention. The latter reshared the post on his Instagram story, congratulating the NBA player for her incredible season.

"Congrats🐐🐐"

Tiafoe's Instagram story

Tiafoe's latest appearance on the tennis court was at the Shanghai Masters, where he faced an early exit in the first round against Yannick Hanfmann. The latter dominated the round, registering a 6-7(11), 6-2, 6-1 win. Ahead of this, he competed at the Japan Open, where he faced the same fate as at the Shanghai Masters, ending his journey in the first round of the tournament.

This loss marked the American's fourth straight loss, which garnered backlash from his fans.

Frances Tiafoe shared a warning for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ahead of the 2025 US Open

The two dominant names of the 2025 tennis season have been Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and they have been the clear favorites entering the tournaments they have competed in, including the US Open. However, Frances Tiafoe refused to submit to the dominance of the players and exuded confidence in his form, stating that defeating the Spaniard and the Italian was essential for winning the US Open title.

Although he called them 'impressive players,' he also said that he cannot just bow down to them. (as quoted by Punto de Break.)

"It is what it is. If you want to win a Grand Slam right now, you have to go through Jannik and Carlos. They're impressive players, very young, and they'll be at the top for a long time. However, you can't just bow down to them. If we want to achieve special things, we have to beat them. And I believe I can do that," said Frances Tiafoe.

However, Frances Tiafoe's US Open campaign didn't turn out as expected, as he couldn't progress further than the third round against Jan-Lennard Struff, who prevailed over the American with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(7) win.

