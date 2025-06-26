Frances Tiafoe reacts to Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz & others unanimously disregarding him as emergency contact

Frances Tiafoe hilariously reacted to Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Jack Draper, and Reilly Opelka calling him the 'last person' they would resort to in an emergency. The American former No. 10 came off an opening-round loss to Dan Evans at the HSBC Championships.

Tiafoe, the first Sierra Leonean American man to reach the top 10 in ATP rankings, shares great bonds with his fellow US players. However, he would not be someone they would reach out to in an emergency since he doesn't pick up calls and takes nothing seriously.

In a lighthearted interview with the BBC, Fritz, Draper, Shelton, and Opelka unanimously admitted that Tiafoe would not be their emergency contact. Sharing the fun revelation on his Instagram handle, Frances Tiafoe reacted with laughing emojis.

Tiafoe reacts to his fellow players' feelings about his unavailability; Instagram - @bigfoe1998

In the video, the tallest-ever ATP-ranked player started off, saying:

"He wouldn't answer. He wouldn't find me. He wouldn't know what to do."

Fritz joined forces with Opelka despite expressing his love for the former No. 10.

"I love Frances, by the way, but I would never trust him with something serious."

Jack Draper also shared that Tiafoe would share a laugh with him about something serious instead of behaving the desired way. Shelton revealed that the 17-year-old would break from his pattern if he talks about a visit to DC.

"He'd be the last person I'd call for anything I needed. Can't hold him accountable for anything. He's not going to answer the phone. It may take a couple of months. Unless I mention that I'm in DC or going to DC, then he might respond, so you could probably trick him into getting a response."

Frances Tiafoe made it to the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open but lost to Lorenzo Musetti in three sets.

Madison Keys hilariously shared how US Open doubles experience would be with Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe and Key at the 2023 United Cup Winners Media Opportunity - (Source: Getty)

As many such doubles partnerships of this year's US Open have been announced, Frances Tiafoe and Madison Keys sat with the official Grand Slam team to talk about their chemistry. Keys pulled off a nonchalant face but hilariously noted how she would gather a new experience while matching with his doubles mate's celebrity status.

"It's going to be, it'll be kind of tough to have to like deal with Frances's celebrity level. It's going to be a new experience for me. I always tell him he is the most famous person that I know. So it'll be a lot of pressure to be on the court with him. But I'll, I'll try to, I'll try to rise to the occasion."

Keys and Tiafoe were paired at the 2023 United Cup, helping their nation to victory. The players will now head to the 2025 Wimbledon for individual title runs.

