  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "I would never trust Frances Tiafoe" - Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton & others reveal why American is the last person to contact during emergency

"I would never trust Frances Tiafoe" - Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton & others reveal why American is the last person to contact during emergency

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Published Jun 25, 2025 12:52 GMT
(L-R) Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton | Getty
(L-R) Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Ben Shelton | Getty

Several ATP stars, including Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton, unanimously agreed on Frances Tiafoe as the player they wouldn’t call in an emergency. While each had their own reasons, they all felt he wouldn’t take the situation seriously or be reliable when it mattered most.

Ad

In a lighthearted segment shared by the BBC’s official X account, a group of top ATP stars was asked who was the last player they would call if they needed help in a serious situation. The unanimous answer was Frances Tiafoe.

Reilly Opelka started it off bluntly:

"He wouldn't answer. He wouldn't find me. He wouldn't know what to do."

Taylor Fritz, despite being a close friend of Tiafoe’s, admitted:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I love Frances, by the way, but I would never trust him with something serious."

Jack Draper, the rising British star, shared that while he enjoys Tiafoe's company, depending on him would be impossible:

"I don't think he's serious about getting the job done. Whatever we needed, he'd be having a laugh... We wouldn't be able to look at each other without laughing."
Ad

Ben Shelton took things a step further:

"He'd be the last person I'd call for anything I needed. Can't hold him accountable for anything. He's not going to answer the phone. It may take a couple of months."

The World No. 10 also revealed a trick that could help one get through to Tiafoe.

"Unless I mention that I'm in DC or going to DC, then he might respond, so you could probably trick him into getting a response," he said.
Ad
Ad

Frances Tiafoe also appeared in the video and, after seemingly being told the scenario, reacted with a laugh, calling the situation "crazy."

A look at Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe's 2025 grass season ahead of Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz (R), Ben Shelton (M), and Frances Tiafoe (L) at the Laver Cup 2024 - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz (R), Ben Shelton (M), and Frances Tiafoe (L) at the Laver Cup 2024 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz has kicked off the grass season in strong form. He claimed his first title of 2025 at Stuttgart, not losing a single set, including a straight-sets win over Alexander Zverev in the final.

Ad

However, his momentum hit a snag at Queen’s, where he suffered a surprise first-round loss to Corentin Moutet. Now at Eastbourne, Fritz enters the second round after receiving a bye and will face rising Brazilian Joao Fonseca.

Ben Shelton had a promising start to the grass swing, reaching the semifinals in Stuttgart before falling to Zverev. His momentum dipped at Queen’s, losing in the opening round to Arthur Rinderknech. The American will next compete in Mallorca, where he has a first-round bye and is set to face Learner Tien in round two.

Frances Tiafoe has endured a challenging season, currently holding a 17–14 win-loss record. With limited grass-court match play, he made an early exit from Queen’s, losing to Britain’s Dan Evans in the first round.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications