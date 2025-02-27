Frances Tiafoe reacts to Madison Keys carrying Australian Open glory as she returns to training ahead of Indian Wells

Frances Tiafoe shared his reaction as Madison Keys returned to training ahead of Indian Wells, still riding high from her triumphant run at the 2025 Australian Open. Keys, who hasn’t played in any tournament since her highly anticipated victory, is now gearing up for her next challenge.

Keys had been training hard to stay at the top of her game after returning from Australia. She gave fans a glimpse of her training session, sporting a customized Yonex blue tennis kit bag. The bag was personalized with her name, “Madi,” along with the US flag and a kangaroo—symbolizing her incredible victory in her first Grand Slam title.

30-year-old American tennis star recently posted a lighthearted video on Instagram, joking about being on vacation when, in reality, she’s been training hard for her upcoming campaign in California.

Keys has been diligently practicing under the watchful eyes of her team, which includes her husband and coach, Bjorn Fratangelo, former NFL player and USTA Strength and Conditioning Coach Reshard Langford, and her physiotherapist, Kayla Fujimoto Epperson.

She captioned the video:

“How is your vacation? The vacation: ”

On Thursday, February 27, American tennis pro Frances Tiafoe playfully teased Madison Keys in the comments of her post, comparing her to a kangaroo in reference to her Australian Open performance. He also praised her speed, writing:

"Got the kangaroo on there with the quickness I love it……you’re welcome 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️😂😂"

Frances Tiafoe's comment on Madison Keys's post | Image Source: Instagram

Madison Keys to compete in Indian Wells 2025 next

Madison Keys at 2024 BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Madison Keys will head straight to Indian Wells following her triumphant run at the Australian Open. In January, she made history by securing her first Grand Slam title, defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set battle.

She is training hard to compete in the BNP Paribas Open, widely known as the Indian Wells Open. This outdoor hardcourt WTA 1000 event is set to take place from March 3 to March 16.

Last year, Keys made an early exit from the tournament after losing to Yulia Putintseva in the second round. Throughout her career, the world No. 5 has never made it past the quarterfinals at Indian Wells. Her best run ended in March 2022 when she faced Iga Swiatek and suffered a heavy defeat, falling in straight sets.

