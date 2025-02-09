Frances Tiafoe returns to training with statement of intent after series of early losses in 2025

Frances Tiafoe has faced a challenging start to the 2025 season, with consecutive second-round exits in his initial tournaments. Despite these early setbacks, Tiafoe remains undeterred, showcasing his determination to rebound as the year progresses.

Tiafoe commenced his 2025 campaign at the Brisbane International, securing a first-round victory against Australian wildcard Adam Walton with a 7-6(5), 6-3 scoreline. However, his journey was cut short in the second round by France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who defeated him 6-4, 7-6(4).

At the Australian Open, Tiafoe endured a grueling five-set battle in the first round against Arthur Rinderknech. He ultimately prevailed but experienced physical challenges, including vomiting on the court due to overhydration. He faced Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in the subsequent round and succumbed in another five-set match.

Continuing to the Dallas Open, Tiafoe won the opening round against Japan's Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 but was eliminated in the second round by Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.

In response to these early exits, Tiafoe has demonstrated unwavering resolve. On February 8, 2025, he took to Instagram to share clips of his rigorous training sessions at the Southern Methodist University (SMU) tennis courts in Texas and his intense treadmill workouts.

"Back at it," Tiafoe captioned one of his Instagram stories.

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story/@bigfoe1998

Frances Tiafoe reminisces on his early struggles and tennis journey

In Picture: Frances Tiafoe during the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe looked back on his humble beginnings and tennis journey in a heartfelt video. In December 2024, Tiafoe and his family spoke with Yonex Tennis, his equipment sponsor, where he shared his early love for the sport.

The World No. 18 recalled telling his father, Constant Tiafoe, at age 11 that he wanted to play tennis professionally. He noted that his father valued hard work over talent and disliked when others credited his success to natural ability.

"I just loved the game of tennis. I loved how the ball sounded off the strings. I loved watching tennis . I loved the idea that you have to make a decision in two seconds. I remember when I was 11, I told my pops: "I think I'm going to be a pro." He was like, "Let's get through tomorrow. He never really liked when people say I'm talented because it's the work. You got to put yourself in those positions," Tiafoe said.

Tiafoe also expressed his hope to inspire young athletes, particularly more players with African American heritage, to pursue tennis.

“You know, my mind was always bigger than where my feet were. He [his father] always told me that as a kid: "You need to believe things that people laugh at." I want to be in a position where I could pay it forward. I want to be in a position where I could see people who look like me play the game," he added.

Frances Tiafoe is expected to compete in the upcoming Middle Eastern swing, beginning with the Qatar Open on February 17 and concluding with the Dubai Tennis Championships.

