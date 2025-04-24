Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently gushed over the American tennis player's latest photoshoot with Lululemon. He joined the brand as an ambassador in January 2025.

Tiafoe was last seen in action during the Barcelona Open, where he could advance further than the first round. He squared off against Jaume Munar, who dominated the clash and qualified for the next round with a scoreline of 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. He is currently gearing up for the Madrid Open, which is slated to start on April 25, and his contender is yet to be decided for the first round of the tournament.

Amid the preparations for his next tournament, the 27-year-old was recently involved in a photoshoot for Lululemon, as the brand shared a bunch of pictures of the player sporting their attire on Instagram. In the first slide, Tiafoe was seen flaunting his silver chain with 'Big Foe' embedded on it, and in the next one, they shared a picture of him while playing on the court as he donned the brand's blue-colored vest and shorts.

In the third picture, the American wore a lavender-colored hoodie, and in the following pictures, he flaunted his headband, which had 'Big Foe' written on it. The post's caption read:

“I play for that kid with a dream. Dragging his racket around the court.” -Frances Tiafoe. Feeling inspired? Start serving big fits and bigger hits in @bigfoe1998’s go-to tournament gear."

This post caught the attention of the player's girlfriend, Broomfield, who dropped a two-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"😍😍love this."

Ayan Broomfield’s comment on Lululemon and Frances Tiafoe's post - Source: via @bigfoe1998 on Instagram

Ayan Broomfield has been a beacon of support for the American tennis star, and Tiafoe has expressed his gratitude towards his partner on multiple occasions.

When Frances Tiafoe expressed his feelings for girlfriend Ayan Broomfield

Ayan Broomfield is one of the biggest cheerleaders of Frances Tiafoe, as she has always showcased her support for him in multiple ways, including cheering for him from the stands, sharing adorable posts on social media, and more. In 2023, Tiafoe made his place in the men's top 10 after claiming the victory at the Stuttgart Open. Following this triumph, she shared a post for him on Instagram, exuding pride in his feat.

She penned a heartfelt note in the caption that read:

"I started taking screenshots of different moments and accomplishments a few years ago in anticipation of this day. I can’t post them all but I think this tells the story pretty well. I am so proud of you. Huge milestone and I think that we can finally say that."

Frances Tiafoe was quick enough to respond to this adorable post, reflecting on his relationship with Broomfield. He stated that the latter was not only his girlfriend but his best friend too.

"Man to think how far we've come. 2015 - meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. You've rocked with me through it all. The good the bad and the standstills. It's been a ride no one can put into words," Frances Tiafoe wrote in the replies to Ayan Broomfield's post. "I'm so damn lucky to have you in my life. Not only as my girl but my best friend and my go-to. You mean more to me than you can ever imagine. I love you with all I got. See you soon bb," wrote Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe’s comment on Instagram

Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe started dating in September 2015 and made their relationship public in 2018 by sharing an update on Instagram.

