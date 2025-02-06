  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield flaunts stylish fashion accessory worth $3,200 as she embarks on scenic trip

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield flaunts stylish fashion accessory worth $3,200 as she embarks on scenic trip

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Feb 06, 2025 05:29 GMT
Off-White - Front Row &amp; Backstage - September 2024 New York Fashion Week - Source: Getty
Frances Tiafoe with his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield (Image Source: Getty)

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, recently jetted off to a picturesque destination for a relaxing vacation. During her journey, Broomfield showed off her prized fashion accessory from a renowned luxury brand.

Broomfield is a familiar face in Tiafoe's player's box, regularly showing her support at tournaments around the world. She recently cheered the American on during his campaign at the 2025 Australian Open, where he suffered a disappointing second-round exit. While the World No. 18 has since commenced his run at the Dallas Open, his girlfriend has embarked on a scenic trip.

Ayan Broomfield chronicled her journey on social media, showing off her stylish black Yves Saint Laurent Sac de Jour tote worth $3,200. The Canadian also shared that she was passing her time on the flight by immersing herself in renowned fashion designer Aurora James' memoir 'Wildflower.'

also-read-trending Trending
Ayan Broomfield&#039;s Instagram stories
Ayan Broomfield's Instagram stories

The 27-year-old further offered a glimpse of her stunning view after arriving at her hotel, showing off her scrumptious breakfast spread against the picturesque backdrop of the beach.

"Highest vibes," she posted.
Ayan Broomfield&#039;s Instagram post
Ayan Broomfield's Instagram post

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield pens heartfelt message for his birthday

Frances Tiafoe with his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield - Source: Getty
Frances Tiafoe with his girlfriend Ayan Broomfield - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe celebrated his 27th birthday on January 20, just days after his disappointing exit from the 2025 Australian Open. The American's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, lifted his spirits with a heartwarming message in honor of the occasion.

Broomfield shared adorable pictures of their cherished time together over the years and penned a touching note, affectionately referring to him as "baby Foe."

"They say age is just a number so you’re still baby foe to meee 👶🏿 happy birthday @bigfoe1998," she captioned her Instagram post.

Tiafoe shared a similarly endearing birthday message for Broomfield last year, referring to the Canadian as his "rock" and expressing his gratitude for her presence in his life.

"Happy bday to my right hand….my rock…..my everything. Happy 27th bday my love hope you enjoy the day. See you next week love you always. I’m thankful for you and always proud of you. P.S. Happy I finally got a dub on ur bday," Frances Tiafoe wrote.

On the tennis front, Frances Tiafoe has made a winning start to his campaign at the 2025 Dallas Open by beating Taro Daniel 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in his opening match. The American will square off against Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round of the ATP 500 event, followed by a potential quarterfinal clash with second seed Casper Ruud.

Quick Links

Edited by Urvi Mehra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी