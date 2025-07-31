Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shines in chic white dress; shows off her parents' love story while supporting American at Canadian Open

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shared glimpses of wearing a glamorous white dress and her parents' love story while attending Tiafoe's opening win at the 2025 Canadian Open over Yosuke Watanuki.

Ad

Broomfield shared a selfie on Instagram stories that featured her in a floral dress while carrying a light beige handbag. The second was with her mother, while the third one was of her parents, Denise and Paul Broomfield. Ayan captioned the picture:

"goals."

Screenshot of Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's Instagram stories | Source: IG/ayan.broomfield

Broomfield played collegiate tennis with the Clemson University and the UCLA Bruins tennis team. She won the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship with Gabby Andrews. She entered the women's tennis professional league in 2014 at the Coupe Banque Nationale, the doubles tournament.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Tiafoe, 12th in the world, is coming off a quarter-final loss at the Mubadala Citi DC Open to World No. 7 Ben Shelton. At Wimbledon, he lost in the second round to Cameron Norrie.

The Hyattsville, Maryland, native entered the Canadian Open as the seventh seed and had a first-round bye. Tiafoe recovered from losing the opening set, 6-1, to Watanuki before winning the next two, 7-5, 7-6(5). He next faces former World No. 48 Aleksandar Vukic.

Ad

Ayan Broomfield shares her admiration for Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield at the Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - Source: Getty

On March 26 this year, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield shared her thoughts on Tiafoe's on and off-court traits (4:36):

Ad

"The one thing that I really, really admire about Francis is just his ability to adapt, and I think that he has so many tools, he has so many tools, and he's able to just do everything very, very well.

"He's very tenacious, and he's always looking to get better and always working hard, so I just think in general Francis is just a great athlete, he's a great personality on court, and he's just a lot of fun to watch and be around, and I know everyone enjoys seeing him play, so I definitely do as well."

Ad

Tiafoe and Bloomfield began dating in 2015 before going public with their relationship the same year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More