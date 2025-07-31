Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shines in chic white dress; shows off her parents' love story while supporting American at Canadian Open

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, shared glimpses of wearing a glamorous white dress and her parents' love story while attending Tiafoe's opening win at the 2025 Canadian Open over Yosuke Watanuki.
Broomfield shared a selfie on Instagram stories that featured her in a floral dress while carrying a light beige handbag. The second was with her mother, while the third one was of her parents, Denise and Paul Broomfield. Ayan captioned the picture:
"goals."
Broomfield played collegiate tennis with the Clemson University and the UCLA Bruins tennis team. She won the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship with Gabby Andrews. She entered the women's tennis professional league in 2014 at the Coupe Banque Nationale, the doubles tournament.
Meanwhile, Tiafoe, 12th in the world, is coming off a quarter-final loss at the Mubadala Citi DC Open to World No. 7 Ben Shelton. At Wimbledon, he lost in the second round to Cameron Norrie.
The Hyattsville, Maryland, native entered the Canadian Open as the seventh seed and had a first-round bye. Tiafoe recovered from losing the opening set, 6-1, to Watanuki before winning the next two, 7-5, 7-6(5). He next faces former World No. 48 Aleksandar Vukic.
Ayan Broomfield shares her admiration for Frances Tiafoe
On March 26 this year, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield shared her thoughts on Tiafoe's on and off-court traits (4:36):
"The one thing that I really, really admire about Francis is just his ability to adapt, and I think that he has so many tools, he has so many tools, and he's able to just do everything very, very well.
"He's very tenacious, and he's always looking to get better and always working hard, so I just think in general Francis is just a great athlete, he's a great personality on court, and he's just a lot of fun to watch and be around, and I know everyone enjoys seeing him play, so I definitely do as well."
Tiafoe and Bloomfield began dating in 2015 before going public with their relationship the same year.