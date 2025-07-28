Frances Tiafoe sends his love to girlfriend Ayan Broomfield as she rocks custom Washington Nationals jersey with his name in Citi DC Open visit

Tennis star Frances Tiafoe has recently shared his heartwarming thoughts on his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, as she wore a custom Washington Nationals jersey with his name on it at the 2025 Citi DC Open visit. The World No. 12 is currently gearing up for the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, also known as the 2025 Canadian Open.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield have been dating since 2015, from the early stages of their careers. Broomfield is a Canadian Tennis player and played for Clemson University and then with the UCLA Bruins in her collegiate career.

In 2019, she won the NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship with her doubles partner Gabby Andrews. She has also been named the ITA Carolina Region Rookie of the Year and the ACC Freshman of the Year.

Ad

Trending

The couple has been supporting each other in their careers from the beginning. Broomfield was last seen in attendance at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open, where Tiafoe was defeated by Ben Shelton in the quarter-final round.

Through his Instagram story, the Hyattsville, Maryland, native shared Broomfield's picture, which featured her wearing a white custom Washington Nationals jersey top with the name "TIAFOE" and number "24" written on the back. The caption of the story read:

Ad

"@ ayan.broomfield ♥️♥️♥️"

Screenshot of Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story | Source: IG/bigfoe1998

Tiafoe's girlfriend made her WTA debut in 2014 at the Coupe Banque Nationale and competed in the doubles division with Maria Patrascu, a Romanian-Canadian player, and reached an impressive rank of 467th in the world.

Ad

She also played a body double for elite player Venus Williams in some scenes for "King Richards", the 2021 biographical film on the Williams sisters. Tiafoe is set to play his first match at the 2025 Canadian Open on July 29, 2025.

Frances Tiafoe reflects on his thoughts on media exposure for the world of Tennis

Frances Tiafoe at the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

During his Mubadala Citi DC Open post-match press conference on July 26, 2025, Frances Tiafoe shared his views on the importance of media in tennis.

Ad

"I think any media is good media. I feel like tennis is put in this bubble, kind of hitting balls. A lot of times, people don't know who they are. They just know what they do, right? And and a lot of guys are so introverted, it's hard to kind of it's hard to understand who they are," he shared. (4:39 onwards)

Ad

He continued,

"I think those things are kind of good to kind of get guys out of their comfort zone and see what they're interested at, see the things they're knowledgeable about. So, I think I think it's good, man, because we need to we need to push the game."

Tiafoe has been sponsored by top brands like Nike, Adidas, and now serves as the brand ambassador for Canadian multinational athletic apparel brand, Lululemon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More