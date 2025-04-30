Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan drops 3-word reaction to American's Madrid Open photodump

Frances Tiafoe got the better of Alexandre Muller in the third round of the Madrid Open and shared a photodump online. The American's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, reacted to it in three words.

Ad

Tiafoe shared a carousel of images on Instagram from his 6-3, 6-3 win over the Frenchman, Muller, in Madrid. He captioned the post:

"Be Agile 🏁🏁 After a crazy day yesterday it was dope getting out there today. We back tomorrow first on 1pm @mutuamadridopen"

Ad

Trending

Tiafoe's partner, Broomfield, who is also a tennis player and is regularly seen on the tour supporting her boyfriend, commented:

"Very agile performance"

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's comment on his post | Instagram

This interaction came before Tiafoe went out on the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium to take Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event on Wednesday, April 30.

Ad

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield recently opened up about how their relationship began and evolved

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield - Source: Getty

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield are one of the most loved couples on the tennis tour, often seen supporting each other at events and sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media.

Ad

Recently, Broomfield sat down for an interview with Tennis Channel, where she opened up about how their relationship began and how it evolved from friendship to something more.

Reflecting on how they met, the 27-year-old revealed that their connection was sparked by a mutual friend:

"I met Frances, so we both knew about each other, but I met him in person in 2015," Ayan Broomfield told Tennis Channel. "Actually, a former player named Victoria Duval, she knew both of us individually and she kind of peeped in Frances' ear and said, 'I think you guys would be fun together, I think you would have a good time.' And so, Frances reached out and we became friends for about six months."

Ad

As their friendship grew stronger, it soon turned into something deeper. She shared:

"At first we became best friends, and then he asked me out and it's been history. It's been a while. We always tell her, 'You'll be at the wedding,'" she added.

During the same interview, Broomfield, who is also a former NCAA champion, was asked whether she would consider playing mixed doubles with Tiafoe at the US Open, especially given recent changes to the rules. While she didn’t give a clear answer, she claimed that she would rather see him partner with someone like Madison Keys or Coco Gauff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More