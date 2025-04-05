Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan reveals their personal conversations about his amusing habit

Ayan Broomfield, the tennis player and social media influencer who is in a relationship with Frances Tiafoe, has revealed the couple's amusing personal conversations. Tiafoe and Brooomfield have been together for 10 years, although they didn't make their relationship public until 2018. A former tennis player in her own right, Broomfield recently launched her own Ayan Broomfield Foundation to provide tennis gear to the underprivileged.

The Canadian won two doubles titles on the ITF circuit during her career. She reached a career-high ranking of 680 on the WTA tour, which she achieved in April 2015. From 2016 to 2017, she played for the Clemson University tennis team, and alongside teammate Gabby Andrews, won the 2019 NCAA Division title for the UCLA Bruins.

Broomfield shared on her Instagram account a private "game" with Tiafoe in which she attempts to guess which cliché the World's No. 17 player will use in his social media content. Quoting standard phrases like "the game will test you" or "it's all about the journey", Broomfield posted:

"My favorite game to play is guessing which Frances coded caption will be posted..."

Ayan Broomfield's IG Story | Source: Ayan Broomfield Instagram/@ayan.broomfield

Broomfield also appeared as Venus Williams' double in the film King Richard. Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend also modeled for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last year.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, is part of a growing group of influencer tennis partners

Ayan Broomfield, Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 - Source: Getty

Ayan Broomfield has transferred her discipline as an athlete into her business and social life. She accompanies Tiafoe on Tour and understands the pressure of being a top-level tennis professional, together with the emotional highs and lows of a sport where losing matches is part and parcel of the experience.

Broomfield told firstforwomen.com earlier this year about her role as Tiafoe's support system.

“When I played, I took losses very hard. I would allow them to linger. It would take me a long time to recover from a long, tough match. And once I started traveling with [Frances Tiafoe], it’s just interesting that I felt that carry over. That’s the beauty of tennis, the year is long. It’s a good thing and a bad thing. There’s always another tournament. And if you sit and linger on the losses and the harder times, then you’ll never really appreciate the good ones.”

Broomfield is also making waves as an influencer and businesswoman, and is also using her platform to bring about more diversity in tennis.

