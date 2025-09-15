Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan, Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige & others shower love as Matteo Arnaldi announces engagement to girlfriend Mia

Matteo Arnaldi's engagement to girlfriend Mia Savio prompted Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul's respective partners to deliver their reactions. Several other prominent names from the tennis world also chimed in.On Friday, September 12, Savio took to her Instagram, and tagging Arnaldi, shared three romantic pictures of the couple. Confirming her engagement to the Italian ATP star, Savio captioned the post:&quot;Me and you forever 🤍&quot; (translated from Italian) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt didn't take long for the reactions to pour in. Paige Lorenze, who announced her own engagement to American ATP star Tommy Paul earlier this year, entered the comments and wrote:&quot;I LOVE YOU!&quot;&quot;I’m giddy all over again,&quot; she added.Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield also reacted to the post using three emojis.&quot;😍🥹🤍,&quot; Broomfield wrote.Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved congratulated Savio and Arnaldi as well, as did active tennis stars like Thanasi Kokkinakis and Francesco Passaro.Reactions from the tennis world to Mia Savio and Matteo Arnaldi's engagement (Source: Instagram/miasavio)More reactions to Savio and Arnaldi's engagement (Source: Instagram/miasavio)Arnaldi and Savio began dating in 2022. Overall, Arnaldi's 2025 tennis season so far has been a mixed bag, which is reflected in his 18-20 win-loss record. One of his standout results this year came at the Madrid Open, which, unfortunately for him, Savio couldn't attend.Matteo Arnaldi stunned Novak Djokovic in Madrid; Mia Savio later bemoaned her absence in Spanish capitalMatteo Arnaldi (left) and Novak Djokovic (right) at the 2025 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)Matteo Arnaldi was Novak Djokovic's first opponent at this year's Madrid Open. On paper, the legendary Serb was the favorite to win the contest. Remarkably though, it was the Italian who came out on top with a 6-3, 6-4 upset.Mia Savio was unable to attend the tournament, and she later shared two Instagram Stories to lay bare her frustrations for missing out on Arnaldi's victory against the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion.&quot;The one tournament I don’t go to @mattearnalds plays Djokovic,&quot; Savio captioned the first post.&quot;And wins,&quot; she added in the second one.The Italian, currently ranked No. 73 in the ATP Tour's singles rankings, most recently featured at this year's US Open. However, his campaign at Flushing Meadows turned out to be a forgettable one, as he suffered a first-round loss to Francisco Cerundolo. Bizarrely, it was Arnaldi who looked all set at one stage to win the match, with the Italian having won the first two sets.