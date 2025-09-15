  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan, Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige & others shower love as Matteo Arnaldi announces engagement to girlfriend Mia

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan, Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige & others shower love as Matteo Arnaldi announces engagement to girlfriend Mia

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Sep 15, 2025 05:26 GMT
Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield (left, Source: Getty), Matteo Arnaldi and Mia Savio (middle, Source: Instagram/mattearnalds), Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul (right, Source: Getty)
Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield (left, Source: Getty), Matteo Arnaldi and Mia Savio (middle, Source: Instagram/mattearnalds), Paige Lorenze and Tommy Paul (right, Source: Getty)

Matteo Arnaldi's engagement to girlfriend Mia Savio prompted Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul's respective partners to deliver their reactions. Several other prominent names from the tennis world also chimed in.

Ad

On Friday, September 12, Savio took to her Instagram, and tagging Arnaldi, shared three romantic pictures of the couple. Confirming her engagement to the Italian ATP star, Savio captioned the post:

"Me and you forever 🤍" (translated from Italian)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It didn't take long for the reactions to pour in. Paige Lorenze, who announced her own engagement to American ATP star Tommy Paul earlier this year, entered the comments and wrote:

"I LOVE YOU!"
"I’m giddy all over again," she added.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield also reacted to the post using three emojis.

"😍🥹🤍," Broomfield wrote.

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved congratulated Savio and Arnaldi as well, as did active tennis stars like Thanasi Kokkinakis and Francesco Passaro.

Ad
Reactions from the tennis world to Mia Savio and Matteo Arnaldi&#039;s engagement (Source: Instagram/miasavio)
Reactions from the tennis world to Mia Savio and Matteo Arnaldi's engagement (Source: Instagram/miasavio)
More reactions to Savio and Arnaldi&#039;s engagement (Source: Instagram/miasavio)
More reactions to Savio and Arnaldi's engagement (Source: Instagram/miasavio)

Arnaldi and Savio began dating in 2022. Overall, Arnaldi's 2025 tennis season so far has been a mixed bag, which is reflected in his 18-20 win-loss record. One of his standout results this year came at the Madrid Open, which, unfortunately for him, Savio couldn't attend.

Ad

Matteo Arnaldi stunned Novak Djokovic in Madrid; Mia Savio later bemoaned her absence in Spanish capital

Matteo Arnaldi (left) and Novak Djokovic (right) at the 2025 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)
Matteo Arnaldi (left) and Novak Djokovic (right) at the 2025 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)

Matteo Arnaldi was Novak Djokovic's first opponent at this year's Madrid Open. On paper, the legendary Serb was the favorite to win the contest. Remarkably though, it was the Italian who came out on top with a 6-3, 6-4 upset.

Ad

Mia Savio was unable to attend the tournament, and she later shared two Instagram Stories to lay bare her frustrations for missing out on Arnaldi's victory against the former No. 1 and 24-time Major champion.

"The one tournament I don’t go to @mattearnalds plays Djokovic," Savio captioned the first post.
"And wins," she added in the second one.

The Italian, currently ranked No. 73 in the ATP Tour's singles rankings, most recently featured at this year's US Open. However, his campaign at Flushing Meadows turned out to be a forgettable one, as he suffered a first-round loss to Francisco Cerundolo. Bizarrely, it was Arnaldi who looked all set at one stage to win the match, with the Italian having won the first two sets.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications