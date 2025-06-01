Frances Tiafoe sends message to Hailey Baptiste as she reaches French Open 2nd week for career-high Slam achievement

Frances Tiafoe has hailed the progress shown by Hailey Baptiste at the French Open. The 23-year-old reached the fourth round in Paris by defeating Jessica Bouzas Manerio in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-1.
Baptiste entered the French Open after a second-round exit in Morocco. She started her campaign by cruising past Beatriz Haddad Maia and Nao Hibino in the first two rounds and then showed her class against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third.
Tiafoe, who has a close relationship with Baptiste, shared his excitement for the American. He posted an update of the youngster's career-best result via his Instagram account on social media.
Tiafoe and Baptiste have known each other since their early days in junior tennis. The duo often trained together and spent their free time indulging in extra-curricular activities off court.
Here's what Baptiste said about her connection with Tiafoe during a recent interview on social media:
“We grew up, both very young, playing at JTCC (Junior Tennis Champions Centre in Maryland). Before, we would see each other on the grounds, we would hang out, but then we started going to class together, me and Frances Tiafoe. I’d say that’s when we got really close, when I was around like nine, ten."
Interestingly, Tiafoe's brother Franklin is a part of Baptiste's coaching team on tour. He plays an important role for the American alongside head coach Eric Hechtman, the former coach of Venus Williams.
Baptiste candidly discussed her journey with Frances Tiafoe and Franklin Taifoe and likened them to her brothers.
“After school, he would hit with me for an hour, two hours, we’d just hit and talk, so we developed a real closeness and on the weekend we hung out pretty much every weekend; me, Frances and Franklin would go to the movies, bowling, whatever."
"They've been my brothers for as long as I can remember. So I always look to them for advice. A buddy, a friend, hang out, bored, do whatever – they were always my first call,” Hailey Baptiste said.
Hailey Baptiste reached the second round of the French Open last year. She is one win away from reaching the quarterfinals on Monday.
Hailey Baptiste will take on Madison Keys in the fourth round of the French Open
Hailey Baptiste is making her fourth appearance at the French Open this year. She will take on reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the fourth round on Monday.
While Baptiste edged past Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the third round, Keys outsmarted in-form American Sofia Kenin. She defeated the 31st seed in a close three-set bout, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Keys leads the head-to-head against Baptiste 2-1. She defeated her most recently in the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.