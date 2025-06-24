Frances Tiafoe sends prayers for Tyrese Haliburton after Pacers star's heartbreaking injury during NBA Finals

Frances Tiafoe recently sent prayers for the Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who sustained a torn right Achilles tendon on June 22, 2025, during the NBA Finals game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tiafoe is currently gearing up for his upcoming tournaments of the 2025 season.

Tiafoe was last seen in action during the HSBC Championships, where he faced an early exit in the first round. He squared off against Dan Evans, who overwhelmed the American with a score of 7-6, 6-2. Following this upset, he is seemingly slated to compete in Wimbledon, which is scheduled to start on June 30.

Amid the ongoing preparation, Tiafoe's attention was caught by Haliburton's injury during his NBA Finals match on Sunday. The latter was in visible pain in the first quarter of the match and was immediately taken to the locker room. Shortly after this, an MRI revealed that he tore his right Achilles tendon, which usually takes eight to ten months to recover.

Trending

One of the media houses shared a post for Haliburton on Instagram, which was reshared by Tiafoe on his Instagram story. Here is the post:

The American tennis player sent prayers for the NBA player's speedy recovery by penning a two-word reaction that read:

"Prayers up🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿"

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story (@bigfoe1998)

Tiafoe recently also competed in the French Open, where he was bested by Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal round.

Frances Tiafoe opened up about Lorenzo Musetti kicking the ball amid the French Open

Frances Tiafoe and Lorenzo Musetti locked horns in the quarterfinal round of the French Open, where the latter dominated the match with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Amid this match, an incident occurred where the Italian kicked a ball, which accidentally struck a line judge; however, he wasn't defaulted from the match and just received a code violation for his inaccurate behavior.

Following this match, Tiafoe sat in the press conference, where he was asked about the kick, and he said that it was comical to him that the Italian did not face any consequences. (As quoted by TNT Sports)

"I mean, obviously he did that and nothing happened. I think that’s comical, but it is what it is. Nothing happened, so there’s nothing really to talk about. Obviously, he’s not consistent, so it is what it is," said Frances Tiafoe.

On the other hand, Musetti was scared about the consequences and stated that it was a very unlucky coincidence.

"Honestly it was really unlucky coincidence. Yeah, I was a little bit, honestly, scared, because I really didn't want to harm nobody, of course. So I immediately went to the line umpire, and I of course said sorry, I apologise to everyone. It was right to have a warning, but I think the umpire saw that there was no intention about that, and that's why probably just, you know, let me continue my game," said Musetti.

Frances Tiafoe commenced his 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where he couldn't advance further than the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More