Frances Tiafoe sends teasing message to twin brother & Hailey Baptiste's coach Franklin Tiafoe after WTA star shares unserious picture of him

Frances Tiafoe sent a teasing message to his twin brother, Franklin Tiafoe, who is also Hailey Baptiste's coach, after the latter shared a photodump on social media. It carried a picture of Franklin posing with glitter on his face.

Baptiste started coaching under Tiafoe in the 2024 off-season after the former's coach quit. Recently, Baptiste made her debut at the Billie Jean King Cup, which took place in China. Days after the conclusion of the tournament, she shared a photo dump of her time there.

From pictures of her on the court to those of her celebrating with her team at the event, she shared snippets of it all. Along with this, she also uploaded a playful picture of Franklin Tiafoe with glitter on his face and a star-shaped American flag headband. This post drew the attention of Franklin's brother, Frances Tiafoe, who reposted it on his Instagram story and sent him a teasing message that read:

"@king_asmiru you gotta tighten up bruh it's time😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @haileybaptiste."

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram story | Source: IG/@bigfoe1998

Frances Tiafoe's latest run on the court was at the Japan Open, where he experienced an early loss in the first round against Marton Fucsovics.

Frances Tiafoe opened up about his twin brother Franklin Tiafoe's biggest challenge

Frances Tiafoe sat for a conversation with Bounces earlier this year, where he opened up about the biggest challenge of his brother, Franklin's, coaching career. He revealed how difficult it was for Franklin to come out of the loop of being known as his twin brother in the initial stage of his career.

Along with this, he also said that it was tough for him, but he was happy that his brother could find his own path.

“I think the biggest thing is being ‘Frances Tiafoe's Twin Brother. I think getting out of that is very, very tough. He was living in that shadow and figuring out who he is as an individual. That was very tough: a lot of limelight on me, and him trying to find his own way," said Frances Tiafoe.

Both the brothers, Frances and Franklin Tiafoe, frequently share updates with each other on social media. In June, the latter shared the behind-the-scenes glimpses of them enjoying their pre-Wimbledon trim. Along with spending quality time together, they also celebrate birthdays, tournaments, and career milestones together.

Frances Tiafoe commenced his 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where he fell short of advancing further than the round of 16 following his defeat to Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

