"Frances Tiafoe told me not to make it too quick because he doesn’t have time to warm up" - Iga Swiatek jokes after opening US Open defense in style

Iga Swiatek's US Open title defense began in her own style, as she lost just one game en route to her first-round win over Rebecca Peterson in New York on Monday. The Pole has been in great form this season, winning four singles titles, including her third French Open title.

Besides this, she also reached the semifinals of a couple of tournaments. Beginning her US Open title defense as the top seed of the tournament, the World No. 1 showed no mercy as she demolished her Swedish counterpart.

Speaking in the on-court interview, Iga Swiatek joked about how Frances Tiafoe had requested that she not finish her matches too soon, as it gives him less time to prepare for his own match. On record, the Pole took less than one hour to win her first-round match against Peterson.

“Well, Frances told me yesterday, actually, not to make it too quick because he doesn’t have time to warm up or do other stuff. I’m just kidding," Swiatek stated.

The four-time Grand Slam winner also spoke about how she was happy to have played a solid match in her tournament opener.

She added that she was glad that she could have fun on the court despite all kinds of expectations and hopes pinned on her.

"I wanted to play solid and start the tournament with everything that I kinda focused on when I was practicing here for the whole week, so I’m happy that I could play such a great game and I just feel happy that I, with all the pressure and expectations, I can just have fun on court,” the Pole added.

"I want to develop as a player and what's the most important thing to me" - Iga Swiatek

US Open Tennis

Iga Swiatek will take on Daria Saville in the second round of the US Open 2023 in New York.

Saville beat reigning Wimbledon junior champion Clervie Ngounoue 6-0, 6-2, to set up a clash with the defending champion.

Continuing her speech in the on-court interview, Swiatek also said how she just cares about developing as a player and not the records and numbers.

"I just try to kind of remind myself that I want to develop as a player and that's the most important thing to me. You know, all the numbers and stuff don't really matter. I am trying to follow that and to just play my game no matter what," she said.

Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Saville for the second time in her career. The duo met each other for the first time last year in Adelaide and won the tie 6-3, 6-3.