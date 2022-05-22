French Open 2022: Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova - Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more | 1st Round

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will commence her 2022 French Open campaign against Amanda Anisimova on Monday.

Osaka has played just a couple of matches on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros. She competed at the Madrid Open and won her first-round match quite convincingly, defeating Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-1. However, the 24-year-old lost to Sara Sorribes Tormo by a similar scoreline in the second round.

Osaka was then forced to pull out of the Italian Open due to an injury.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka One time for the fit, one time for the match. One time for the fit, one time for the match. https://t.co/6lC2nwb1qq

Last year, the Japanese created headlines when she decided to opt out of press conferences at the French Open as they affected her mental health. She withdrew from the tournament after winning her first-round match for the same reason.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is participating in the French Open, the only clay court Major of the year. Her best results here have been reaching the third round on three occasions, in 2016, upon her debut and in 2018 and 2019.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Amanda Anisimova at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Osaka will take on World No. 28 Amanda Anisimova in the first round. She lost their only encounter at the Australian Open earlier this year. The American saved a couple of match points in their third-round contest to end Osaka's title defense.

Anisimova is a former French Open finalist and has performed quite well during this year's clay season. She made the semifinals of the Charleston Open and then reached back-to-back quarterfinals at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

Based on Anisimova's recent results, it's fair to say Osaka has been handed a tough opening-round match in Paris.

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova match schedule

Osaka and Anisimova's first-round clash will be the first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Monday, May 23.

Match timing: 11 am local time / 9 am GMT / 5 am ET / 2:30 pm IST.

Date: 23 May 2022.

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers have multiple options to choose from, with NBC Sports, Peacock TV and Tennis Channel broadcasting the match.

UK: UK fans can follow the action on Eurosport.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

Japan: Fans in Japan can watch the match live on WOWOW.

India: Indian tennis fans can catch all the action live on Sony Ten.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra