French Open 2023 Final, Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Defending champion Iga Swiatek will aim for a third French Open crown when she crosses swords with World No. 43 Karolina Muchova in the final on Saturday, June 10.

The Pole has reached the final at Roland Garros for the third time in four years, having earlier triumphed in 2020 and 2022. The 22-year-old, who also lifted the US Open trophy last year, is seeking her fourth Major title overall.

Muchova, on the other hand, broke new ground in Paris this week. The Czech's best Grand Slam showing prior to this fortnight was a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open 2021. A lengthy injury spell robbed the former World No. 19 the opportunity to build on those exploits.

It is finally all coming together for the 26-year-old at the Parisian Major. Muchova began her campaign with an upset victory over eighth seed Maria Sakkari. After wins over Nadia Podoroska, 27th seed Irina-Camelia Begu and Elina Avanesyan, she stopped the comeback of former French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Karolina Muchova hits the ball during her 2023 French Open semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka

Facing the reigning Australian Open and Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was never an easy task. But the Czech showed some steely grit and resilience to storm her way back from a match point down for a 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 win in three hours and 13 minutes.

The stunning accomplishment will push Muchova back inside the top 20 in the world rankings. A win on Saturday could see her make her top-10 debut as well.

With her spectacular win over World No. 2 Sabalenka, the Olomouc-born player also helped her next opponent, Iga Swiatek, retain the No. 1 spot. With Sabalenka closing in, the Pole's top ranking was always under threat, but now she is guaranteed to remain the planet's best player even after Roland Garros, irrespective of the result on Saturday.

Of course, the top seed will not be satisfied with just the ranking. The Doha and Stuttgart champion hasn't been at her sharpest this season. However, Swiatek always manages to raise her level whenever she steps on the terre battue of Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek celebrates her 2023 French Open semifinal win

The Warsaw-born player swept away Cristina Bucsa, Claire Liu, Wang Xinyu, and Lesia Tsurenko to advance to the last eight at the expense of just nine games. She then brushed aside sixth seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals in a rematch of their 2022 final.

Swiatek faced her toughest challenge yet of the fortnight against 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals. The Brazilian produced a stiff resistance in the second set before going down 6-2, 7-6(7).

The World No. 1 needs to bring forth that same determination in the summit clash if she is to overcome the spirited Muchova, who beat her 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 the last time they met at Prague in 2019.

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova match schedule

The French Open 2023 women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will be held on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday.

Date: June 10, 2023

Match timing: 3 pm local time / 1 pm GMT / 9 am ET / 6.30 pm IST

Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the French Open 2023 live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport & Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Poland & Czech Republic: Fans in Poland and Czech Republic can watch the proceedings live on Eurosport.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

