French Open 2023 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Casper Ruud earn?

Novak Djokovic won the 2023 French Open to bring the curtains down on the tournament this year.

Djokovic overcame Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday, June 11, to claim his third title in Paris and a men's record 23rd Grand Slam title. He outscored Ruud by 52 winners to 31 and won 80 percent (59/74) of points behind his first serve.

Despite giving it his all, this is the second consecutive year Ruud has finished as the runner-up, after falling in three sets to Rafael Nadal last year.

The win sees Djokovic displace Carlos Alcaraz from the top of the ATP rankings, break Nadal's record as the oldest French Open champion and become the first man to win all four Majors at least thrice.

This Roland Garros prize money has gone up to €43.9 million, which is a 13.76% increase from 2022. Djokovic's exploits in Paris will fetch him prize money of €2,300,000 ($2,496,039), an increase of 4.55% from 12 months ago. Meanwhile, runner-up Ruud will earn €1,150,000 ($1,248,019).

The two losing semifinalists, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, will each pocket €630,000 ($683,698). Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov, Holger Rune, and Tomas Martín Etcheverry were all eliminated in the quarterfinals, and will each get paid €400,000 ($434,094).

Players ousted in the pre-quarterfinals will each pocket €240,000 ($260,456), while those who made Round of 32 exits will each get €142,000 ($154,103). Those who made a second-round exit have earned themselves €97,000 ($105,268), while those who lost in the first round will make €69,000 ($74,881).

French Open 2023: Prize money breakdown for men's doubles

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek are the 2023 French Open men's doubles champions.

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek captured their first tour-level Grand Slam doubles title together at the 2023 French Open. It is Dodig's third Major men's doubles title and Krajicek's first. The pair defeated Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-3, 6-1 in the final on Saturday, June 10.

The Dodig/Krajicek pair will take home €590,000 ($614,231) in prize money. Meanwhile, runners-up Gille and Vliegen will get paid €295,000 ($307,116).

Losing semifinalist teams will each pocket €148,000 ($154,078) while those who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each receive €80,000 ($83,286).

Those who made a third-round exit will take home €43,000 ($44,766) each and the pairs that fell in the second round will get paid €27,000 ($28,109) each. Those who failed to make it past the opening round will be paid €17,000 ($17,698).

