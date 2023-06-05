French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 10

Day 10 of the 2023 French Open will see the start of the quarterfinal matches.

Aryna Sabalenka remains on track to capture her second Major title along with the World No. 1 ranking. With the finish line almost in sight, she'll be now aiming to get past Elina Svitolina, who's having a memorable comeback following her return from maternity leave.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are now just one win away from a highly-anticipated semifinal showdown. The duo are in great form at the moment, but they're about to face some stiff competition in their respective quarterfinal duels.

While Djokovic will take on Karen Khachanov, Alcaraz will have to handle Stefanos Tsitsipas. Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula's doubles campaign will continue against Anna Bondar and Greet Minnen.

With some great matches lined up for the day, here's a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the French Open:

Schedule for Day 10 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11 am local time: Karolina Muchova vs (PR) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Followed by: (PR) Elina Svitolina vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka.

Followed by: (3) Novak Djokovic vs (11) Karen Khachanov.

Not before 8:15 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: (PR) Marie Bouzkova/Sara Sorribes Tormo vs (6) Nicole Melichar Martinez/Ellen Perez.

Followed by: (4) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs (11) Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz.

Followed by: (7) Marta Kostyuk/Marcelo Arevalo vs (Alt) Bianca Andreescu/Michael Venus.

Followed by: Gisela Dulko/Gabriela Sabatini vs Nathalie Tauziat/Caroline Wozniacki.

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 11 am local time: (1) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski vs (10) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos.

Followed by: Anna Bondar/Greet Minnen vs (2) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula.

Followed by: (17) Aldila Sutjiadi/Matwe Middelkoop vs Hao-Ching Chan/Fabrice Martin.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

French Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time USA June 6, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada June 6, 2023 5:00 am ET UK June 6, 2023 10:00 am BST India June 6, 2023 2:30 pm IST

