French Open 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 11

Players will continue to fight for a spot in the semifinals on Day 11 of the 2023 French Open.

Top seed Iga Swiatek's title defense has been immaculate as she has swatted away her opposition with ease so far. In a rematch of last year's final, she'll now take on Coco Gauff for a place in the last four.

Ons Jabeur and Beatriz Haddad Maia are the other quarterfinalists on the women's side. Both are gunning for a maiden semifinal in Paris, though the Tunisian has reached this stage before at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Alexander Zverev will be looking to book his berth in the semifinals for the third year in a row, but Tomas Martin Etcheverry stands in his way. Casper Ruud and Holger Rune complete the quarterfinal line-up.

Ruud ousted Rune at this stage en route to the final here last year. The latter has been in better form, though the former's experience at this stage could push him over the finish line.

With a spot in the championship round within striking distance, expect players to put their best foot forward. On that note, here's the schedule for Day 11 of the French Open:

Schedule for Day 11 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11 am local time: (14) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (7) Ons Jabeur.

Not before 12:30 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (6) Coco Gauff.

Not before 3 pm local time: (22) Alexander Zverev vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Not before 8:15 pm local time: (6) Holger Rune vs (4) Casper Ruud.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 11 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time USA June 7, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada June 7, 2023 5:00 am ET UK June 7, 2023 10:00 am BST India June 7, 2023 2:30 pm IST

