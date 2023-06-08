French Open 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 13

Players will fight it out for a spot in the championship round on Day 13 of the 2023 French Open.

The match of the day is obviously the blockbuster clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. The two haven't faced off since last year's Madrid Open, their only prior encounter so far. The young Spaniard overcame his illustrious opponent in three close sets back then.

Djokovic is gunning for a third title in Paris, which will also help him complete the Triple Career Grand Slam. Alcaraz, on the other hand, is vying to capture his second Major crown, following his maiden triumph at last year's US Open.

Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev will square off in the second men's semifinal. Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula's singles campaign came to an end in Paris, but the two are still going strong in doubles. The American duo are up against Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend in the semifinals.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 13 of the French Open:

Schedule for Day 13 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11 am local time: TBA.

Not before 2:45 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (3) Novak Djokovic.

Not before 5:30 pm local time: (4) Casper Ruud vs (22) Alexander Zverev.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: Nathalie Dechy/Tatiana Golovin vs Lindsay Davenport/Daniela Hantuchova.

Followed by: Sergei Bruguera/Mats Wilander vs Mansour Bahrami/Arnaud Clement.

Followed by: Michael Chang/Flavia Pennetta vs Francesca Schiavone/Henri Leconte.

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Leylah Fernandez/Taylor Townsend vs (2) Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula.

Followed by: (6) Nicole Melichar-Martinez/Ellen Perez vs (PR) Hsieh Su-wei/Wang Xinyu.

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 13 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time USA June 9, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada June 9, 2023 5:00 am ET UK June 9, 2023 10:00 am BST India June 9, 2023 2:30 pm IST

