French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more - Day 2

Day 2 of the French Open 2023 will take place on Tuesday, May 28 where the opening rounds of the singles tournaments will continue.

ATP third seed Novak Djokovic will face Aleksandar Kovacevic in the second match on Court Philippe Chatrier while top seed Carlos Alcaraz will start off against qualifier Flavio Cobolli.

Jannik Sinner will face Alexandre Muller while Felix Auger-Aliassime will be up against Fabio Fognini. In the women's event, Caroline Garcia and Belinda Bencic will take on Wang Xinyu and Elina Avanesyan respectively. The likes of Cameron Norrie, Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a lok at the schedule for Day 2 of the French Open 2023.

Schedule for Day 1 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 10: 45 am local time: (16) Karolina Pliskova vs Sloane Stephens.

Followed by: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Followed by: (5) Caroline Garcia vs Wang Xinyu.

Followed by: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Alexandre Muller.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 10 am local time: (14) Cameron Norrie vs (WC) Benoit Paire.

Followed by: (12) Belinda Bencic vs (LL) Elina Avanesyan.

Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Flavio Cobolli.

Follwed by: (10) Petra Kvitova vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 10 am local time: (Q) Kayla Day vs (WC) Kristina Mladenovic.

Followed by: (10) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Fabio Fognini.

Followed by: (WC) Elina Svitolina vs (26) Martina Trevisan.

Followed by: (28) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (WC) Arthur Fils.

You can access the full schedule for Day 2 of the French Open 2023 here.

Where to Watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023- Match Timings

The first match on Court Philippe Chatrier will start at 10: 45 am local time while the opening match on all other courts will commence at 10 am local time.

Country Date Start Time on Court Philippe Chatrier Start Time on other courts USA May 28, 2023 4:45 am ET 4:00 am ET Canada May 28, 2023 4:45 am ET 4:00 am ET UK May 28, 2023 9:45 am BST 9:00 am BST India May 28, 2023 2:15 pm IST 1:30 pm IST

