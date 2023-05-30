French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 4

Day 4 of the 2023 French Open will see the start of the second round matches across the men's and women's singles events.

Novak Djokovic will headline the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier. The Serb's quest for a record-breaking 23rd Major title will continue against Marton Fucsovics. Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are among the other title contenders in action on Wednesday.

The young Spaniard will need to get past Taro Daniel, while the Belarusian will face qualifier Irina Shymanovich. Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens, Stan Wawrinka and Jelena Ostapenko are also in the fray, along with top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for an action-packed day at the French Open:

Schedule for Day 4 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11:45 am local time: Camila Giorgi vs (3) Jessica Pegula

Followed by: (6) Caroline Garcia vs Anna Blinkova

Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Taro Daniel

Not before 815 pm local time: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: Roberto Carballes Baena vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Followed by: Marketa Vondrousova vs (9) Daria Kasatkina

Followed by: (Q) Irina Shymanovich vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka

Followed by: (Q) Lucas Pouille vs (14) Cameron Norrie

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 11 am local time: (Q) Storm Hunter vs (PR) Elina Svitolina

Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs (WC) Thanasi Kokkinakis

Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs (7) Andrey Rublev

Followed by: (WC) Leolia Jeanjean vs (LL) Elina Avanesyan

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on Court Philippe Chatrier will commence at 11:45 am local time, while matches on all other courts are set to kick off at 11 am. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA May 31, 2023 5:45 am ET 5:00 am ET Canada May 31, 2023 5:45 am ET 5:00 am ET UK May 31, 2023 10:45 am BST 10:00 am BST India May 31, 2023 3:15 pm IST 2:30 pm IST

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes