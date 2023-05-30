French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 4

Day 4 of the 2023 French Open will see the start of the second round matches across the men's and women's singles events.
Novak Djokovic will headline the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier. The Serb's quest for a record-breaking 23rd Major title will continue against Marton Fucsovics. Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are among the other title contenders in action on Wednesday.
The young Spaniard will need to get past Taro Daniel, while the Belarusian will face qualifier Irina Shymanovich. Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens, Stan Wawrinka and Jelena Ostapenko are also in the fray, along with top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for an action-packed day at the French Open:
Schedule for Day 4 at French Open 2023
Court Philippe Chatrier
Starting at 11:45 am local time: Camila Giorgi vs (3) Jessica Pegula
Followed by: (6) Caroline Garcia vs Anna Blinkova
Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Taro Daniel
Not before 815 pm local time: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics
Court Suzanne Lenglen
Starting at 11 am local time: Roberto Carballes Baena vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas
Followed by: Marketa Vondrousova vs (9) Daria Kasatkina
Followed by: (Q) Irina Shymanovich vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka
Followed by: (Q) Lucas Pouille vs (14) Cameron Norrie
Court Simonne Mathieu
Starting at 11 am local time: (Q) Storm Hunter vs (PR) Elina Svitolina
Followed by: Stan Wawrinka vs (WC) Thanasi Kokkinakis
Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs (7) Andrey Rublev
Followed by: (WC) Leolia Jeanjean vs (LL) Elina Avanesyan
The full schedule for the day can be found here.
Where to watch French Open 2023
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports
UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.
Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.
India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2023 - Match Timings
The first match on Court Philippe Chatrier will commence at 11:45 am local time, while matches on all other courts are set to kick off at 11 am. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:
