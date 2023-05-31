French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 5

Players will be aiming to punch their tickets into the third round across the men's and women's singles events on Day 5 of the 2023 French Open.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek overcame a slow start to commence her title defense with a win over Cristina Bucsa. She will take on Claire Liu in the second round. After ousting a Czech teenager in the first round, Elena Rybakina will face another youngster from the country, Linda Noskova, in the second round.

Gael Monfils' heroics in the previous round saw him earn a hard-fought win over Sebastian Baez. He has now set up a second round showdown against Holger Rune. Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner, Madison Keys, Bianca Andreescu and Taylor Fritz are among the other well-known names in contention on Thursday.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for another exciting day at the French Open:

Schedule for Day 5 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11:45 am local time: (4) Casper Ruud vs (Q) Guilio Zeppieri.

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Claire Liu.

Followed by: Oceane Dodin vs (7) Ons Jabeur.

Not before 8:15 pm local time: (6) Holger Rune vs (PR) Gael Monfils.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: (4) Elena Rybakina vs Linda Noskova.

Followed by: (8) Jannik Sinner vs Daniel Altmaieir.

Followed by: Julia Grabher vs (6) Coco Gauff.

Followed by: Arthur Rinderknech vs (9) Taylor Fritz.

Court Simonne Mathieu

Starting at 11 am local time: (Q) Kayla Day vs (20) Madison Keys.

Followed by: (WC) Diane Parry vs (Q) Mirra Andreeva.

Followed by: (Q) Aslan Karatsev vs (12) Frances Tiafoe.

Followed by: (22) Alexander Zverev vs Alex Molcan.

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on Court Philippe Chatrier will commence at 11:45 am local time, while matches on all other courts are set to kick off at 11 am. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA June 1, 2023 5:45 am ET 5:00 am ET Canada June 1, 2023 5:45 am ET 5:00 am ET UK June 1, 2023 10:45 am BST 10:00 am BST India June 1, 2023 3:15 pm IST 2:30 pm IST

