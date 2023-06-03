French Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, livestreaming details, and more | Day 8

The action will heat up on Day 8 of the 2023 French Open with the start of the fourth round matches.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are getting closer to their eventual semifinal showdown. But for now, they need to get past Juan Pablo Varillas and Lorenzo Musetti respectively.

Aryna Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens will face off in a battle between Grand Slam champions. While the former is gunning for a maiden quarterfinal showing in Paris, the latter has made the last eight thrice before.

Elina Svitolina is also on the cusp of reaching yet another Grand Slam quarterfinal. The Ukrainian will have to get the better of Daria Kasatkina , who reached the semifinals last year, to do so.

With quite a few high-profile names in the fray, it's bound to result in some electrifying performances. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 8 of the French Open:

Schedule for Day 8 at French Open 2023

Court Philippe Chatrier

Starting at 11 am local time: (PR) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs (28) Elise Mertens.

Followed by: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Juan Pablo Varillas.

Followed by: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (17) Lorenzo Musetti.

Not before 8:15 pm local time: Sloane Stephens vs (2) Aryna Sabalenka.

Court Suzanne Lenglen

Starting at 11 am local time: (11) Karen Khachanov vs Lorenzo Sonego.

Followed by: Karolina Muchova vs (LL) Elina Avanesyan.

Followed by: (PR) Elina Svitolina vs (9) Daria Kastakina.

Followed by: (Q) Sebastian Ofner vs (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

Where to watch French Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Paris live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports.

UK: All matches will be shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on RDS and TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on Nine Network.

India: All matches can be viewed on Sony TEN and SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2023 - Match Timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time USA June 4, 2023 5:00 am ET Canada June 4, 2023 5:00 am ET UK June 4, 2023 10:00 am BST India June 4, 2023 2:30 pm IST

