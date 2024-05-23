French Open 2024: 5 favorite men to win the title ft. Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

The 2024 French Open is right around the corner, with the main-draw action of the second Grand Slam of the year set to commence on Sunday, 26 May. A host of stars are in contention for the title in the men's event as fans expect nothing short of high-octane action from the next couple of weeks in the French capital.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic enters this year's edition after a few lackluster displays but remains a favorite as he eyes his fourth French Open title. Others in contention include World Nos. 2 & 3, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Rome champion Alexander Zverev and Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas are tipped to mount a serious title charge.

This edition will most likely be Rafael Nadal's swansong in Paris. The 14-time champion is widely expected to draw the curtains on his illustrious 23-year career at the end of the season.

With all that in mind, here's a list of five players who could lay their hands on the Coupe des Mousquetaires (The Musketeers' Cup) in the next couple of weeks.

#5 - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas heads into the French Open with a renewed sense of vigor and confidence on the back of his successful run on the red dirt so far this year. The Greek World No. 9 had a relatively poor start to the 2024 season but has turned it up a notch since the start of the clay court swing.

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Tsitsipas captured his third Monte Carlo title in April, beating the likes of Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, Jannik Sinner, and Casper Ruud en route. The World No. 9 followed it up with a final run in Barcelona, losing out to Ruud in a repeat of their Monte Carlo final from the week before.

In his Madrid opener, the Greek player was brushed aside by Thiago Monteiro, losing in straight sets. He then began his Italian campaign well but was eventually sent packing by a spirited Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals, who came back from a set down. This was his last match before qualifying for Roland Garros 2024.

Tsitsipas reached the quarterfinals of the Paris major last year, losing to top seed Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets. He is, however, a former finalist, having lost to Novak Djokovic in 2021 despite capturing the first two sets.

#4 - Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev captured his first Masters title in two years a few weeks ago in Rome and looks like an outside favorite to capture his maiden Grand Slam crown in Paris.

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

The German didn't have the ideal start to the year, coming second to Daniil Medvedev in a marathon five-setter in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open. He backed that up with another semifinal run in Los Cabos, this time losing out to the lower-ranked Jordan Thompson in another grueling three-setter. He then reached the quarters and semis of the Sunshine Double.

Zverev began his clay court swing in Monte Carlo, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round. He suffered another disappointing defeat, this time at the hands of Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round in Madrid.

Heading into the Italian Open with a 22-9 win-loss record this year, Zverev coasted to his 6th Masters 1000 and 22nd overall title with a convincing victory over Nicolas Jarry in the finals.

Zverev has reached the last four in each of the last 3 editions of Roland Garros, losing to Tsitsipas, Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively.

#3 - Jannik Sinner

Despite having been sidelined with a hip injury since the Madrid Open, Jannik Sinner remains a firm favorite to win the title in Paris.

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

The Italian had a scintillating start to the season, picking up his first Grand Slam in Melbourne. He beat Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic en route to the final where he pulled off a monumental comeback victory against Daniil Medvedev.

He went on to win the crowns in Rotterdam and Miami, beating Alex de Minaur and Grigor Dimitrov in the respective finals. However, Sinner's promising start to 2024 was jeopardized when he was forced to pull out of the Madrid Open mid-way due to a hip injury. He hasn't taken to court ever since and is set to make his comeback in Paris.

Sinner was ousted in the second round of last year's French Open by Daniel Altmaier in a gripping five-setter.

#2 - Novak Djokovic

Defending champion Novak Djokovic heads into the French Open not having won a title in 2024 yet, but many expect him to break the curse very soon.

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Djokovic kicked off his 2024 campaign in Melbourne but was sent packing in the semifinals by a spirited Jannik Sinner. He then suffered a disappointing third-round defeat in Indian Wells at the hands of World No. 70 Luca Nardi.

The current World No. 1 kicked off his clay court swing with a semifinal run in Monte Carlo, going down to Casper Ruud in three sets. He was stunned early once again at the Italian Open, this time by Alejandro Tabilo in the third round.

Djokovic is 12-5 this season and will be eager to improve those numbers as he heads to Paris. He is a three-time champion at the event, having won it in 2016, 2021 and 2023, beating Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud, respectively.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz heads into the 2024 French Open as our prime favorite to win the event and the bookmakers certainly agree.

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Alcaraz had a quiet start to 2024 by his lofty standards. He exited the Australian Open in the quarterfinals, going down against Alexander Zverev. Nicolas Jarry then got the better of him in the Buenos Aries semifinals.

He picked up his only title yet this season in Indian Wells, beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. His run has been marred by injuries ever since and he has been out of action since the Madrid Open where he lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Andrey Rublev. He holds an 18-5 record this season.

Alcaraz reached the semifinals in Paris last year, until Novak Djokovic ousted him. With 2 Grand Slams under his belt, he will look to go all the way in his fifth attempt at French Open glory.

