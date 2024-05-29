French Open 2024: Alex de Minaur vs Jaume Munar preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Alex de Minaur vs Jaume Munar

Date: May 30, 2024

Tournament: French Open, 2024

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Roland Garros Stadium, Paris

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize: €53,478,000

Where to Watch: USA- Tennis Channel, UK- Sky Sports, Canada- TSN

Alex de Minaur vs Jaume Munar preview

2024 French Open - Day 3

Australia's Alex de Minaur will look to further his bid at the 2024 French Open when he takes on Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round. De Minaur started the 2024 season well making it to the Rotterdam Open final and winning the Mexico Open. He lost to Jannik Sinner in Rotterdam but won the title at the Mexican Open by defeating Casper Ruud in the final.

On clay, de Minaur reached the quarter-finals at Monte-Carlo, losing to Novak Djokovic. After that, the Australian faced Spanish legend Rafael Nadal in back-to-back opening rounds in Barcelona and Madrid. De Minaur won the first but got beaten by Nadal in Madrid. In the opening round of the French Open, de Minaur beat Alex Michelsen, losing just three games and bageling his opponent once in the match.

Munar had a good showing on the clay courts in the South American clay season. The Spaniard made it to the quarter-finals of the Cordoba Open and the Chile Open where he lost to Facundo Bagnis and Sebastian Baez respectively. However, Munar has had three Round of 64 defeats in Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Rome in the European clay-court season.

Munar faced former Grand Slam semi-finalist Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round of the French Open. Munar had a tricky match but overcame his opponent in a three-hour-long battle in four sets.

Alex de Minaur vs Jaume Munar head-to-head

De Minaur leads the head-to-head 2-0, with the last win for the Australian coming at the Madrid Open in 2021.

Alex de Minaur vs Jaume Munar odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Alex de Minaur -350 -1.5 (-175) Over 35.5 (-120) Jaume Munar +240 +1.5 (+125) Under 35.5 (-120)

Odds sourced from BetMGM

Alex de Minaur vs Jaume Munar prediction

De Minaur's main strength is his speed and athletic prowess to move across the court with agility. The Australian already has a title on the hard courts this season, and his opening-round match saw him completely dominating his opponent.

Munar also has some decent results on the red dirt, but he is not used to playing on the big stage as the 2R remains his best result at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, in fact, has not passed the 2R in any Grand Slam.

De Minaur's speed, clay-court form, and head-to-head record against the opponent give a considerable advantage to the Australian in this match.

Pick - Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.