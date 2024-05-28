French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

The 2024 French Open has begun, marking the start of the year's second Grand Slam and the only one played on clay. With big names on the roster, fans can look forward to breathtaking encounters throughout the tournament that will keep them on the edge of their seats.
Day 4 (May 29) of Roland-Garros will feature top players such as reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alexander Zverev, and Frances Tiafoe, among others, on the men's side.
On the women's side, defending champion Iga Swiatek, four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka, Danielle Collins, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, Marta Kostyuk, Jelena Ostapenko, and Amanda Anisimova, among others, will be in action.
On that note, here is a detailed look at the schedule for Day 4 of the 2024 French Open:
Schedule for Day 4 of French Open 2024
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Day session starts at 12 pm local time
(21) Caroline Garcia vs Sofia Kenin
Followed by: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jesper De Jong
Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka
Followed by (not before 8:15 pm local time): (2) Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Day session starts at 11 am local time
(9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Altmaier
Followed by: (8) Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio
Followed by: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez
Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Day session starts at 11 am local time
(8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Brandon Nakashima
Followed by: (32) Katerina Siniakova vs Chloe Paquet
Followed by: (11) Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic
Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs Alexander Shevchenko
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch French Open 2024?
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:
United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports
United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+
Canada - TSN & RDS
India - Sony Network.
French Open 2024 - Match timings
On Day 4 of the tournament, matches will start at 12 pm local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier and an hour earlier on the other courts. Here are the match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India on Day 4: