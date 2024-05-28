French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 4

The 2024 French Open has begun, marking the start of the year's second Grand Slam and the only one played on clay. With big names on the roster, fans can look forward to breathtaking encounters throughout the tournament that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Day 4 (May 29) of Roland-Garros will feature top players such as reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Alexander Zverev, and Frances Tiafoe, among others, on the men's side.

On the women's side, defending champion Iga Swiatek, four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka, Danielle Collins, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, Marta Kostyuk, Jelena Ostapenko, and Amanda Anisimova, among others, will be in action.

On that note, here is a detailed look at the schedule for Day 4 of the 2024 French Open:

Schedule for Day 4 of French Open 2024

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session starts at 12 pm local time

(21) Caroline Garcia vs Sofia Kenin

Followed by: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jesper De Jong

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka

Followed by (not before 8:15 pm local time): (2) Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session starts at 11 am local time

(9) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniel Altmaier

Followed by: (8) Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio

Followed by: (6) Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez

Followed by: (3) Coco Gauff vs Tamara Zidansek

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Day session starts at 11 am local time

(8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Brandon Nakashima

Followed by: (32) Katerina Siniakova vs Chloe Paquet

Followed by: (11) Danielle Collins vs Olga Danilovic

Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs Alexander Shevchenko

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch French Open 2024?

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+

Canada - TSN & RDS

India - Sony Network.

French Open 2024 - Match timings

Action on Court Philippe-Chatrier will begin at 12 pm local time.

On Day 4 of the tournament, matches will start at 12 pm local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier and an hour earlier on the other courts. Here are the match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India on Day 4:

Country Court Philippe-Chatrier Other Courts US/Canada May 29, 2024, 7 am ET May 29, 2024, 6 am ET UK May 29, 2024, 11 am GMT May 29, 2024, 10 am GMT India May 29, 2024, 3.30 pm IST May 29, 2024, 2.30 pm IST