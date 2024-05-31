French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

The 2024 French Open is in full swing, with six days of thrilling tennis action already in the books. Fans have been treated to exciting matches and unexpected upsets, eagerly anticipating more in the days to come.
On Day 7 (June 1) of Roland-Garros, we will witness a blockbuster clash between close friends Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa, along with an all-American showdown between Madison Keys and Emma Navarro. Elena Rybakina, Qinwen Zheng, Bianca Andreescu, and Elina Svitolina will also take to the courts.
On the men's side, World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and others, will compete to take a step closer to lifting the trophy.
On that note, let's take a detailed look at the action-packed field for Day 7 of the 2024 French Open:
Schedule for Day 7 of French Open 2024
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Day session starts at 12 pm local time
(4) Elena Rybakina vs (25) Elise Mertens
Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa
Followed by: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (26) Tallon Griekspoor
Followed by (not before 8:15 pm local time): (1) Novak Djokovic vs (30) Lorenzo Musetti
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Day session starts at 11 am local time
Varvara Gracheva vs Irina-Camelia Begu
Followed by: (15) Ben Shelton vs (21) Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs Tomas Machac
Followed by: (14) Madison Keys vs (22) Emma Navarro
Followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs (28) Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Court Simonne-Mathieu
(7) Qinwen Zheng vs Elina Avanesyan
Followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Denis Shapovalov
Followed by: (13) Jasmine Paolini vs Bianca Andreescu
Followed by: (13) Holger Rune vs Jozef Kovalik
Followed by: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
To view the full schedule, click here.
Where to watch French Open 2024?
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:
United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports
United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+
Canada - TSN & RDS
India - Sony Network.
French Open 2024 - Match timings
On Day 7 of the Paris Major, matches will begin at 12 pm local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier and an hour earlier on all other courts. Here are the match timings for Day 7 for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India: