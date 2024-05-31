French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 7

The 2024 French Open is in full swing, with six days of thrilling tennis action already in the books. Fans have been treated to exciting matches and unexpected upsets, eagerly anticipating more in the days to come.

On Day 7 (June 1) of Roland-Garros, we will witness a blockbuster clash between close friends Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa, along with an all-American showdown between Madison Keys and Emma Navarro. Elena Rybakina, Qinwen Zheng, Bianca Andreescu, and Elina Svitolina will also take to the courts.

On the men's side, World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, and others, will compete to take a step closer to lifting the trophy.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the action-packed field for Day 7 of the 2024 French Open:

Schedule for Day 7 of French Open 2024

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session starts at 12 pm local time

(4) Elena Rybakina vs (25) Elise Mertens

Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa

Followed by: (4) Alexander Zverev vs (26) Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by (not before 8:15 pm local time): (1) Novak Djokovic vs (30) Lorenzo Musetti

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session starts at 11 am local time

Varvara Gracheva vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Followed by: (15) Ben Shelton vs (21) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs Tomas Machac

Followed by: (14) Madison Keys vs (22) Emma Navarro

Followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs (28) Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Court Simonne-Mathieu

(7) Qinwen Zheng vs Elina Avanesyan

Followed by: (8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Denis Shapovalov

Followed by: (13) Jasmine Paolini vs Bianca Andreescu

Followed by: (13) Holger Rune vs Jozef Kovalik

Followed by: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch French Open 2024?

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+

Canada - TSN & RDS

India - Sony Network.

French Open 2024 - Match timings

Action on Court Suzanne-Lenglen will start from 11 am local time

On Day 7 of the Paris Major, matches will begin at 12 pm local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier and an hour earlier on all other courts. Here are the match timings for Day 7 for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India:

Country Court Philippe-Chatrier Other Courts US/Canada June 1, 2024, 7 am ET June 1, 2024, 6 am ET UK June 1, 2024, 11 am GMT June 1, 2024, 10 am GMT India June 1, 2024, 3.30 pm IST June 1, 2024, 2.30 pm IST