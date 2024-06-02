  • home icon
  French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 9

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Jun 02, 2024 16:28 GMT
Novak Djokovic (L) and Elena Rybakina

The 2024 French Open has been thrilling, with eight days of intense tennis action. On the eighth day, defending champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals with a dominant win over Anastasia Potapova. Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas also secured their spots in the last eight.

On Day 9 (June 3) of Roland-Garros, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for a 25th Grand Slam and fourth title at the tournament. Joining him on the court will be Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Francisco Cerundolo.

On the women's side, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will be up against Elina Svitolina. Additionally, Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Navarro, Mirra Andreeva, Varvara Gracheva, Jasmine Paolini, and Elina Avanesyan will be in action to advance further in the tournament.

also-read-trending Trending

On that note, here's a detailed look at the schedule of Day 9 of the 2024 French Open:

Schedule for Day 9 of French Open 2024

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Day session starts at 11 am local time

(4) Elena Rybakina vs (15) Elina Svitolina

Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (22) Emma Navarro

Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by (not before 8:15 pm local time): (4) Alexander Zverev vs (13) Holger Rune

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Day session starts at 11 am local time

(12) Jasmine Paolini vs Elina Avanesyan

Followed by: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs (11) Alex de Minaur

Followed by: Mirra Andreeva vs Varvara Gracheva

Followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs (12) Taylor Fritz

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch French Open 2024?

Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2024 French Open

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+

Canada - TSN & RDS

India - Sony Network.

French Open 2024 - Match timings

Action on Court Suzanne-Lenglen will start from 11 am local time

Action on Day 9 of the tournament will begin at 11 am local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen. However, the start times for matches on the other courts have not yet been updated.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 9 are as follows:

CountryCourt Philippe-ChatrierCourt Suzanne-LenglenCourt Simonne-MathieuOther Courts
US/CanadaJune 3, 2024, 6 am ETJune 3, 2024, 6 am ETTBDTBD
UKJune 3, 2024, 10 am GMTJune 3, 2024, 10 am GMTTBDTBD
IndiaJune 3, 2024, 2.30 pm ISTJune 3, 2024, 2.30 pm IST
TBD
TBD

