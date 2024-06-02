French Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 9

The 2024 French Open has been thrilling, with eight days of intense tennis action. On the eighth day, defending champion Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals with a dominant win over Anastasia Potapova. Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas also secured their spots in the last eight.
On Day 9 (June 3) of Roland-Garros, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will continue his quest for a 25th Grand Slam and fourth title at the tournament. Joining him on the court will be Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, and Francisco Cerundolo.
On the women's side, former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will be up against Elina Svitolina. Additionally, Aryna Sabalenka, Emma Navarro, Mirra Andreeva, Varvara Gracheva, Jasmine Paolini, and Elina Avanesyan will be in action to advance further in the tournament.
On that note, here's a detailed look at the schedule of Day 9 of the 2024 French Open:
Schedule for Day 9 of French Open 2024
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Day session starts at 11 am local time
(4) Elena Rybakina vs (15) Elina Svitolina
Followed by: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (22) Emma Navarro
Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (23) Francisco Cerundolo
Followed by (not before 8:15 pm local time): (4) Alexander Zverev vs (13) Holger Rune
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Day session starts at 11 am local time
(12) Jasmine Paolini vs Elina Avanesyan
Followed by: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs (11) Alex de Minaur
Followed by: Mirra Andreeva vs Varvara Gracheva
Followed by: (7) Casper Ruud vs (12) Taylor Fritz
Where to watch French Open 2024?
Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 French Open on the following channels and sites:
United States - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports
United Kingdom - Eurosport & Discovery+
Canada - TSN & RDS
India - Sony Network.
French Open 2024 - Match timings
Action on Day 9 of the tournament will begin at 11 am local time on Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen. However, the start times for matches on the other courts have not yet been updated.
The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 9 are as follows:
