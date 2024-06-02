French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka & Elena Rybakina playing? Day 9, Round 4

Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will take to Court Philippe-Chatrier on Day 9 of the 2024 French Open. All three will take on tough opponents for a spot in the quarterfinals.

While Rybakina opens against Elina Svitolina, Sabalenka and Djokovic lock horns with Emma Navarro and Francisco Cerundolo. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune will step onto the court for the night session.

Here are the full details about the schedule of top names slated to take to the court on Day 9 of the tournament:

Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina match schedule

Elena Rybakina will take on Elina Svitolina in the first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier as she bids to match her best result at the Grand Slam. Svitolina herself is also a former quarterfinalist.

Trending

Match Timing: Approx 11 am local time, 2.30 pm IST, 9 am GMT, 5 am ET.

Date: June 3, 2024

Emma Navarro vs Aryna Sabalenka schedule

Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Emma Navarro for a spot in the French Open quarterfinal on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The duo will follow Svitolina and Rybakina onto the court.

Match Timing: Approx 12.15 pm local time, 3.45 pm IST, 10.15 am GMT, 6.15 am ET.

Date: June 3, 2024

Novak Djokovic vs Francisco Cerundolo match schedule

Novak Djokovic will continue his pursuit of a fourth title at Roland-Garros as he takes on Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round.

Match Timing: Approx 4 pm local time, 7.30 pm IST, 2 pm GMT, 10 am ET.

Date: June 3, 2024

Alexander Zverev vs Holger Rune match schedule

Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune will take to Court Philippe-Chatrier for the night session match.

Match Timing: Approx 8.15 pm local time, 11.45 pm IST, 6.15 pm GMT, 2.15 pm ET.

Date: June 3, 2024

Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur match schedule

Medvedev and De Minaur will lock horns after Jasmine Paolini's encounter with Elina Avanesyan on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Match Timing: Approx 12.15 pm local time, 3.45 pm IST, 10.15 am GMT, 6.15 am ET.

Date: June 3, 2024

Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz will play the last match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen after Mirra Andreeva and Varvara Gracheva's encounter.

Match Timing: Approx 8.15 pm local time, 11.45 pm IST, 6.15 pm GMT, 2.15 pm ET.

Date: June 3, 2024

French Open 2024: Channel and live stream details

The night session on Court Philippe Chatrier will begin at 8.15 pm.

Viewers from the following countries can watch live action at the 2024 French Open on their respective channels and sites:

France - France TV, Amazon Prime

Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport

Austria - Servus TV

Belgium - RTBF

Switzerland - SRG SSR

United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports

China - CCTV, IQIYI

Japan - WOWOW

India - Sony Ten

Vietnam - VTVCab

Taiwan - ELTA TV

South Korea - CJ Media

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback