French Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka & Elena Rybakina playing? Day 9, Round 4

Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will take to Court Philippe-Chatrier on Day 9 of the 2024 French Open. All three will take on tough opponents for a spot in the quarterfinals.
While Rybakina opens against Elina Svitolina, Sabalenka and Djokovic lock horns with Emma Navarro and Francisco Cerundolo. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune will step onto the court for the night session.
Here are the full details about the schedule of top names slated to take to the court on Day 9 of the tournament:
Elena Rybakina vs Elina Svitolina match schedule
Elena Rybakina will take on Elina Svitolina in the first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier as she bids to match her best result at the Grand Slam. Svitolina herself is also a former quarterfinalist.
Match Timing: Approx 11 am local time, 2.30 pm IST, 9 am GMT, 5 am ET.
Date: June 3, 2024
Emma Navarro vs Aryna Sabalenka schedule
Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Emma Navarro for a spot in the French Open quarterfinal on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The duo will follow Svitolina and Rybakina onto the court.
Match Timing: Approx 12.15 pm local time, 3.45 pm IST, 10.15 am GMT, 6.15 am ET.
Date: June 3, 2024
Novak Djokovic vs Francisco Cerundolo match schedule
Novak Djokovic will continue his pursuit of a fourth title at Roland-Garros as he takes on Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round.
Match Timing: Approx 4 pm local time, 7.30 pm IST, 2 pm GMT, 10 am ET.
Date: June 3, 2024
Alexander Zverev vs Holger Rune match schedule
Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune will take to Court Philippe-Chatrier for the night session match.
Match Timing: Approx 8.15 pm local time, 11.45 pm IST, 6.15 pm GMT, 2.15 pm ET.
Date: June 3, 2024
Daniil Medvedev vs Alex de Minaur match schedule
Medvedev and De Minaur will lock horns after Jasmine Paolini's encounter with Elina Avanesyan on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Match Timing: Approx 12.15 pm local time, 3.45 pm IST, 10.15 am GMT, 6.15 am ET.
Date: June 3, 2024
Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz match schedule
Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz will play the last match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen after Mirra Andreeva and Varvara Gracheva's encounter.
Match Timing: Approx 8.15 pm local time, 11.45 pm IST, 6.15 pm GMT, 2.15 pm ET.
Date: June 3, 2024
French Open 2024: Channel and live stream details
Viewers from the following countries can watch live action at the 2024 French Open on their respective channels and sites:
France - France TV, Amazon Prime
Europe (All territories except France) - Eurosport
Austria - Servus TV
Belgium - RTBF
Switzerland - SRG SSR
United Kingdom - Eurosport, Discovery+
USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports
Canada - RDS, TSN
Latin America - ESPN
North Africa and Middle East - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+
Asia (All territories) - beIN Sports
China - CCTV, IQIYI
Japan - WOWOW
India - Sony Ten
Vietnam - VTVCab
Taiwan - ELTA TV
South Korea - CJ Media
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky.
