French Open 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Alex de Minaur vs Alexander Bublik, Andrey Rublev vs Adam Walton | Roland Garros

The fifth day of the 2025 French Open will mark the most action-packed day of the claycourt Major in men's singles as of this week. Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev, both of whom have previously made the last eight in Paris, will vie for Round-of-32 spots at the tournament.

The top half of the men's draw will also see the likes of Arthur Fils, Jakub Mensik, and Ugo Humbert continue their respective bids to record their first-ever third-round appearance on the famed 'terre battue'.

Now let's take a look at how some of the above players' matches might go down on Day 5 of this year's French Open:

#1 Alex de Minaur (2024 French Open quarterfinalist) vs Alexander Bublik

Ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur will be eager to emulate last year's result by reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open, if not go further. The Aussie began his 2025 campaign at the tournament in fine fashion on Tuesday (May 27), beating Serbia's Laslo Djere in straight sets to reach the second round.

Alexander Bublik also enjoyed a first-round win in straight sets on Tuesday to book a blockbuster second-round clash against the 26-year-old. While the Kazakh's chances of taking the match are underwhelming considering his 0-3 negative head-to-head record against the World No. 9, he will likely make their encounter entertaining with his court smarts.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets.

#2 Andrey Rublev (two-time quarterfinalist) vs Adam Walton

Andrey Rublev hits a forehand at the French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

17th-seeded Andrey Rublev is looking to get back to the topmost ranks of the ATP Tour this week. The Russian helped his bid greatly with his four-set victory against South African qualifier Lloyd Harris on Tuesday. The 27-year-old reached the quarterfinals in 2020 and 2022, making him one of the dark horses to go far at the clay-court Major.

Adam Walton, on his part, needed nearly four hours to fight past Germany's Maximilian Marterer in five sets. The World No. 91 Aussie is playing in the second round of Roland Garros for the first time in his career and is likely to be an easy customer for Rublev, who has a much greater aptitude for clay.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

#3 Arthur Fils vs Jaume Munar

14th-seeded Arthur Fils advanced to the second round of the French Open for the first time in his career on Monday (May 26), overcoming former World No. 16 Nicolas Jarry in four sets. The Frenchman has enjoyed his career-best year on the ATP Tour in 2025 and will be eager to go deep at his home tournament.

Jaume Munar has also given a good account of himself this year. The World No. 57 matched his career-best result of reaching the second round in Paris earlier this week, beating Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli in straight sets. The Spaniard lost to the Frenchman in the second round of the Hamburg Open last year in three sets. While he has improved a lot since last year, the World No. 14 will be buoyed by home support and should be able to navigate past his lower-ranked opponent on Thursday (May 29).

Pick: Arthur Fils to win in four sets.

#4 Jakub Mensik vs Henrique Rocha

Jakub Mensik retrieves a ball during his French Open 1R win | Image Source: Getty

19th-seeded Jakub Mensik, who is making his French Open debut this week, weathered a loud Parisian crowd during his first-round match against local favorite Alexandre Muller on Tuesday. The 19-year-old needed three hours and 23 minutes to win his first-ever match on the terre battue in four tough sets.

Portugal's Henrique Rocha, meanwhile, qualified for his maiden Grand Slam tournament main draw last week before overcoming former World No. 19 Nikoloz Basilashvili in a nearly four-hour-long five-set battle. Although Mensik is the overwhelming favorite to beat the 21-year-old, the latter can take pride in his campaign at Roland Garros thus far.

Pick: Jakub Mensik to win in straight sets.

#5 Ugo Humbert vs Jacob Fearnley

22nd-seeded Ugo Humbert reached the second round at the French Open for only the second time in his seven career appearances on Monday, beating Australia's Christopher O'Connell in straight sets. The 26-year-old had dropped seven of his last 10 matches after winning his seventh career title in Marseille and is in dire need of some redemption this fortnight.

Jacob Fearnley enjoyed much better results during this year's claycourt season than his higher-ranked opponent. More interestingly, the Brit dispatched 2015 titlist Stan Wawrinka in straight sets in his tournament opener. The World No. 55 has the capacity to grind his opponents down from the baseline, which will take him far on a surface like clay. If Humbert is not on top of his mental game, he might be upset by the 23-year-old on Day 5 of the 2025 French Open.

Pick: Jacob Fearnley to win in four sets.

