French Open 2025: Gael Monfils v Hugo Dellien preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Gael Monfils v Hugo Dellien

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport |

Gael Monfils v Hugo Dellien preview

Hamburg Open 2025 - Source: Getty

World No. 42 Gael Monfils plays the Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the first round of the French Open at Roland Garros. Monfils is now a 38-year-old veteran of the sport and has graced the ATP tour for over 20 years. Over that period, the Frenchman has amassed 13 ATP titles. However, only one of those trophies was won on a clay court, and that was in 2005 in Sopot.

Ad

Trending

Monfils started the year well, winning the ASB Classic in January before taking the scalp of Taylor Fritz in the third round at the Australian Open. Monfils gave Ben Shelton all he could handle in the fourth round and was 1-2 down in sets when he succumbed to the heat and pressure and was forced to retire. He's struggled for wins since, and illness has caused him to withdraw from some events.

Ad

31-year-old Hugo Dellien is an experienced tour pro, in his 16th year on the circuit. He's had success on the Challenger tour but is yet to capture an ATP title. Currently ranked 96 by the ATP, he's coming off a decent showing in the Skopje Challenger tournament last week, reaching the semifinal. He also survived qualifying at the Italian Open before losing to Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32.

Gael Monfils v Hugo Dellien head-to-head

Gael Monfils and Hugo Dellien have never played on the ATP tour. As a result their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ad

Gael Monfils v Hugo Dellien odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Gael Monfils -278 Over 3.5 (-186) Over 37.5 (-114) Hugo Dellien +220 Under 3.5 (+145) Under 37.5 (-110)

Ad

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Gael Monfils v Hugo Dellien prediction

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Gael Monfils's best performance at Roland Garros was a semifinal in 2008, when he was beaten by Roger Federer. Last year, he was knocked out by Lorenzo Musetti in the second round. Hugo Dellien failed to qualify last year and was beaten in round one in 2023 by Nicolas Jarry. His best years in Paris were in 2019 and 2022, when he reached the second round.

Ad

Despite his age, Monfils is still capable of challenging at the top of the game, evidenced by his victory at the ASB Classic four months ago. If he can stay injury-free, he can progress at the French Open, and Dellien has neither the resume nor the recent form at the top level to upset the odds.

Pick: Gael Monfils to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More