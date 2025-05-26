French Open 2025 Schedule Day-03: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The first round of singles will wrap up on Day 3 (Tuesday, May 27) of the French Open 2025. Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek kicked off their title defense with comfortable wins over Giulio Zeppieri and Rebecca Sramkova, respectively. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka commenced her campaign with a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown of Kamilla Rakhimova.

The third day of the tournament will see other title favorites, including Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic, in action. The Serb captured his 100th career title at last week's Geneva Open. He will be aiming to script more history in Paris with a 25th Major title, though that's a long way off for now. He will take on Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.

Last year's runner-up, Alexander Zverev, will also take to the court on Tuesday. Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Ons Jabeur, and Jack Draper are among some of the other well-known names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the French Open 2025:

Trending

Schedule for Day 3 of the French Open 2025

Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at noon local time: Varvara Gracheva vs (31) Sofia Kenin

Followed by: Olivia Gadecki vs (2) Coco Gauff

Followed by: Mackenzie McDonald vs (6) Novak Djokovic

Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: Gael Monfils vs Hugo Dellien

Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Mirra Andreeva vs Cristina Bucsa

Followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien

Followed by: Anca Todoni vs (3) Jessica Pegula

Followed by: Mattia Bellucci vs (5) Jack Draper

Court Simone-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie

Followed by: (25) Magdalena Frech vs Ons Jabeur

Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs (Q) Clement Tabur

Followed by: (14) Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks

Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Alex de Minaur vs Laslo Djere

Followed by: Alexandre Muller vs (19) Jakub Mensik

Followed by: (WC) Lois Boisson vs (24) Elise Mertens

Followed by: (30) Anna Kalinskaya vs Marie Bouzkova

The full schedule can be found here.

French Open 2025: Where to Watch

Alexander Zverev at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the matches at the French Open 2025:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Sports, Sony LIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will begin at noon local time, while matches on all other courts will start at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will also have a separate night session, which will get underway at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier, Day session) Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier, Night session) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 27, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET May 27, 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET May 27, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET UK May 27, 2025, 11:00 a.m. BST May 27, 2025, 7:15 p.m. BST May 27, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST India May 27, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST May 27, 2025, 11:45 p.m. IST May 27, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis