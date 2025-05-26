French Open 2025 Schedule Day-03: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

The first round of singles will wrap up on Day 3 (Tuesday, May 27) of the French Open 2025. Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek kicked off their title defense with comfortable wins over Giulio Zeppieri and Rebecca Sramkova, respectively. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka commenced her campaign with a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown of Kamilla Rakhimova.
The third day of the tournament will see other title favorites, including Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic, in action. The Serb captured his 100th career title at last week's Geneva Open. He will be aiming to script more history in Paris with a 25th Major title, though that's a long way off for now. He will take on Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.
Last year's runner-up, Alexander Zverev, will also take to the court on Tuesday. Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva, Ons Jabeur, and Jack Draper are among some of the other well-known names in the fray. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the French Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 3 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at noon local time: Varvara Gracheva vs (31) Sofia Kenin
Followed by: Olivia Gadecki vs (2) Coco Gauff
Followed by: Mackenzie McDonald vs (6) Novak Djokovic
Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: Gael Monfils vs Hugo Dellien
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Mirra Andreeva vs Cristina Bucsa
Followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Learner Tien
Followed by: Anca Todoni vs (3) Jessica Pegula
Followed by: Mattia Bellucci vs (5) Jack Draper
Court Simone-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (11) Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie
Followed by: (25) Magdalena Frech vs Ons Jabeur
Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs (Q) Clement Tabur
Followed by: (14) Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks
Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Alex de Minaur vs Laslo Djere
Followed by: Alexandre Muller vs (19) Jakub Mensik
Followed by: (WC) Lois Boisson vs (24) Elise Mertens
Followed by: (30) Anna Kalinskaya vs Marie Bouzkova
The full schedule can be found here.
French Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the matches at the French Open 2025:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports, Sony LIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will begin at noon local time, while matches on all other courts will start at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will also have a separate night session, which will get underway at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:
