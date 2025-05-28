French Open 2025 Schedule Day 5: Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 5 (Thursday, May 29) of the French Open 2025 will bring an end to the second round of singles. Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner are among the top stars in action. The Serb's quest for a historic 25th major title will continue against Corentin Moutet.
Sinner will take on home favorite and veteran Richard Gasquet. The Frenchman is contesting the final tournament of his career and is set to retire in front of his home crowd. Gauff will face Czech teenager Tereza Valentova for a spot in the third round. Gael Monfils and Jack Draper will lock horns in one of the must-see matches of the day.
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva, Alex de Minaur and Joao Fonseca are some of the other big names set to contest their matches on Thursday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the French Open 2025.
Schedule for Day 5 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at noon local time: Ann Li vs (3) Jessica Pegula
Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Richard Gasquet
Followed by: (7) Madison Keys vs Katie Boulter
Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: Gael Monfils vs (5) Jack Draper
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs (14) Arthur Fils
Followed by: (Q) Tereza Valentova vs (2) Coco Gauff
Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs (6) Novak Djokovic
Followed by: (17) Daria Kasatkina vs (WC) Leolia Jeanjean
Court Simonne-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Mirra Andreeva vs Ashlyn Krueger
Followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Jesper de Jong
Followed by: Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs (10) Paula Badosa
Followed by: Jacob Fearnley vs (22) Ugo Humbert
Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Alex de Minaur vs (16) Alexander Bublik
Followed by: (15) Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova
Followed by: Joao Fonseca vs (WC) Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Followed by: Victoria Azarenka vs (31) Sofia Kenin
The full schedule can be found here.
French Open 2025: Where to watch
Fans can watch their favorite players live in action at the French Open 2025 on the respective channels and sites:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports, SonyLIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025: Match timings
The first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will get underway at noon local time, while matches on the remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will also have a night session, which will start at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:
