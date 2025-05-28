French Open 2025 Schedule Day 5: Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 5 (Thursday, May 29) of the French Open 2025 will bring an end to the second round of singles. Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff and Jannik Sinner are among the top stars in action. The Serb's quest for a historic 25th major title will continue against Corentin Moutet.

Sinner will take on home favorite and veteran Richard Gasquet. The Frenchman is contesting the final tournament of his career and is set to retire in front of his home crowd. Gauff will face Czech teenager Tereza Valentova for a spot in the third round. Gael Monfils and Jack Draper will lock horns in one of the must-see matches of the day.

Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev, Mirra Andreeva, Alex de Minaur and Joao Fonseca are some of the other big names set to contest their matches on Thursday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the French Open 2025.

Schedule for Day 5 of the French Open 2025

Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at noon local time: Ann Li vs (3) Jessica Pegula

Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Richard Gasquet

Followed by: (7) Madison Keys vs Katie Boulter

Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: Gael Monfils vs (5) Jack Draper

Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs (14) Arthur Fils

Followed by: (Q) Tereza Valentova vs (2) Coco Gauff

Followed by: Corentin Moutet vs (6) Novak Djokovic

Followed by: (17) Daria Kasatkina vs (WC) Leolia Jeanjean

Court Simonne-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Mirra Andreeva vs Ashlyn Krueger

Followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Jesper de Jong

Followed by: Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs (10) Paula Badosa

Followed by: Jacob Fearnley vs (22) Ugo Humbert

Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Alex de Minaur vs (16) Alexander Bublik

Followed by: (15) Barbora Krejcikova vs Veronika Kudermetova

Followed by: Joao Fonseca vs (WC) Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Followed by: Victoria Azarenka vs (31) Sofia Kenin

The full schedule can be found here.

French Open 2025: Where to watch

Jannik Sinner at the French Open 2025: (Photo: Getty)

Fans can watch their favorite players live in action at the French Open 2025 on the respective channels and sites:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Sports, SonyLIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2025: Match timings

The first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will get underway at noon local time, while matches on the remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will also have a night session, which will start at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier, Day session) Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier, Night session) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 29, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET May 29, 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET May 29, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET UK May 29, 2025, 11:00 a.m. BST May 29, 2025, 7:15 p.m. BST May 29, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST India May 29, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST May 29, 2025, 11:45 p.m. IST May 29, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST

