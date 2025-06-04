The 2025 French Open is nearing its closing stages, with Day 12 of the claycourt Major being all set to decide the women's singles title match. Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff and surprise package Lois Boisson round out the four semifinalists in the women's singles draw. While Swiatek will take on Sabalenka in a blockbuster 13th career meeting on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Gauff will face local favorite Boisson for the first time in her career on the same court.

The show court will also host the mixed doubles final between the 2024 US Open-winning team of Sara Errani and Andrea Vassavori, and the fourth-seeded American pair of Taylor Townsend and Evan King on Thursday (June 5). For academic purposes, Errani and Vassavori downed Townsend and her partner Donald Young for their lone mixed doubles Major title in New York last year.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen, meanwhile, has a legends' doubles match and a wheelchair singles match in its line-up before the formerly top-ranked team of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos face off against the 16th-seeded pair of Hugo Nys and Eduardo Roger-Vasselin in the semifinal.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 12 of the 2025 French Open:

Schedule for Day 12 of the French Open 2025

Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at noon local time: [3] Sara Errani / Andrea Vassavori vs [4] Taylor Townsend / Evan King

Not before 3:00 pm local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs [5] Iga Swiatek

Followed by: [2] Coco Gauff vs Lois Boisson

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (Women's Legends Doubles) Lindsay Davenport / Andrea Petkovic vs Anett Kontaveit / Nathalie Tauziat

Not before 3:00 pm local time: (Women's Wheelchair Singles) Li Xiaohui vs Ksenia Chasteau

Followed by: [5] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs [13] Hugo Nys / Eduardo Roger-Vasselin

For more information about schedule for Day 12 of the 2025 French Open, check the official website of Roland Garros.

French Open 2025: Where to watch

Fans can keep track of the matches at the 2025 French Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

France - FranceTV, Amazon Prime

India - Sony Network / Sony LIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the official TV listings on the websites of ATP and WTA Tour, respectively.

French Open 2025: Match timings

The first match of the morning session on Court Philippe-Chatrier will kick off at noon local time in Paris. The respective first matches on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and Court Simone-Mathieu, meanwhile, will begin at 11:00 am local time. The first women's singles semifinal will not commence before 3:00 pm local time, which will be followed by the second women's singles semifinal in the evening.

Country Start Time (All Other Courts) Start Time (Philippe Chatrier) USA, Canada June 5, 2025, 5 am ET June 5, 2025, 6 am ET UK June 5, 2025, 10 am BST June 5, 2025, 11 am BST India June 5, 2025, 2:30 pm IST June 5, 2025, 3:30 pm IST

