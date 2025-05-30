French Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 7 (Saturday, May 31) of the French Open 2025 will bring an end to the third round of singles. Top seed Jannik Sinner, 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic, and World No. 2 Coco Gauff are the star headliners of the day. The Italian will fight for a spot in the fourth round against Jiri Lehecka.

Ad

Djokovic will take on qualifier Filip Misolic, while Gauff will face Marie Bouzkova. Joao Fonseca and Jack Draper will duke it out in one of the must-see matches of the day. The all-American showdown between Madison Keys and Sofia Kenin is another highlight of the day.

Lois Boisson and Elsa Jacquemot's showdown guarantees the host nation at least one woman in the fourth round. Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev and Mirra Andreeva are among the other big names in the mix on Saturday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the French Open 2025:

Ad

Trending

Schedule for Day 7 of the French Open 2025

Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at noon local time: Marketa Vondrousova vs (3) Jessica Pegula

Followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli

Followed by: Marie Bouzkova vs (2) Coco Gauff

Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: (Q) Filip Misolic vs (6) Novak Djokovic

Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Mirra Andreeva vs (32) Yulia Putintseva

Ad

Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka

Followed by: (17) Andrey Rublev vs (14) Arthur Fils

Followed by: (7) Madison Keys vs (31) Sofia Kenin

Court Simonne-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (17) Daria Kasatkina vs (10) Paula Badosa

Followed by: (WC) Elsa Jacquemot vs (WC) Lois Boisson

Followed by: Joao Fonseca vs (5) Jack Draper

Followed by: Jacob Fearnley vs Cameron Norrie

Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Tallon Griekspoor vs (Q) Ethan Quinn

Ad

Followed by: (20) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Veronika Kudermetova

Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs (Q) Henrique Rocha

Followed by: TBA

The full schedule can be found here.

French Open 2025: Where to Watch

Jessica Pegula at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the French Open 2025:

Ad

USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV

UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport

Canada - TSN, RDS

India - Sony Sports, SonyLIV

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

French Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will get underway at noon local time, while matches on the remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will also have a night session, which will start at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier, Day session) Start Time (Court Philippe-Chatrier, Night session) Start Time (Remaining courts) USA, Canada May 31, 2025, 6:00 a.m. ET May 31, 2025, 2:15 p.m. ET May 31, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET UK May 31, 2025, 11:00 a.m. BST May 31, 2025, 7:15 p.m. BST May 31, 2025, 10:00 a.m. BST India May 31, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST May 31, 2025, 11:45 p.m. IST May 31, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis