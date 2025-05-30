French Open 2025 Schedule Day 7: Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff & others in action - TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details

Day 7 (Saturday, May 31) of the French Open 2025 will bring an end to the third round of singles. Top seed Jannik Sinner, 24-time Major champion Novak Djokovic, and World No. 2 Coco Gauff are the star headliners of the day. The Italian will fight for a spot in the fourth round against Jiri Lehecka.
Djokovic will take on qualifier Filip Misolic, while Gauff will face Marie Bouzkova. Joao Fonseca and Jack Draper will duke it out in one of the must-see matches of the day. The all-American showdown between Madison Keys and Sofia Kenin is another highlight of the day.
Lois Boisson and Elsa Jacquemot's showdown guarantees the host nation at least one woman in the fourth round. Jessica Pegula, Alexander Zverev and Mirra Andreeva are among the other big names in the mix on Saturday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the French Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 7 of the French Open 2025
Court Philippe-Chatrier (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at noon local time: Marketa Vondrousova vs (3) Jessica Pegula
Followed by: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli
Followed by: Marie Bouzkova vs (2) Coco Gauff
Not before 8:15 p.m. local time: (Q) Filip Misolic vs (6) Novak Djokovic
Court Suzanne-Lenglen (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (6) Mirra Andreeva vs (32) Yulia Putintseva
Followed by: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka
Followed by: (17) Andrey Rublev vs (14) Arthur Fils
Followed by: (7) Madison Keys vs (31) Sofia Kenin
Court Simonne-Mathieu (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (17) Daria Kasatkina vs (10) Paula Badosa
Followed by: (WC) Elsa Jacquemot vs (WC) Lois Boisson
Followed by: Joao Fonseca vs (5) Jack Draper
Followed by: Jacob Fearnley vs Cameron Norrie
Court 14 (Telecasted on TV)
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Tallon Griekspoor vs (Q) Ethan Quinn
Followed by: (20) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Veronika Kudermetova
Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs (Q) Henrique Rocha
Followed by: TBA
The full schedule can be found here.
French Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the French Open 2025:
USA - TNT Sports, HBO Max, TruTV
UK/Europe (except France) - Eurosport
Canada - TSN, RDS
India - Sony Sports, SonyLIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
French Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will get underway at noon local time, while matches on the remaining courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. Court Philippe-Chartrier will also have a night session, which will start at 8:15 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 7 of the tournament are as follows:
